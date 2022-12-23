Avatar The Way of Water passes $600 million at the global box office, here's how much India contributed

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water continues to make waves at the global box office. The film has surpassed the $500M mark worldwide, after a fantastic opening weekend of $441.6M. Now the film has earned a total of $609.7M at the worldwide box office. (Also read: Avatar sequels shot together to avoid Stranger Things effect, says James Cameron)

Going by the collections, Avatar: The Way of Water now holds the highest second Wednesday total of the year with a total of $14.3 million, which ranks just behind the $14.8 million mark set by Tom Cruise-led Top Gun: Maverick. With the holiday season in full swing, the worldwide figures are expected to grow in the coming weekend. Whether the James Cameron film is able to topple over the record set by Top Gun: Maverick scored at a US total of $719 million is yet to be seen. The overseas collections through Wednesday for the Avatar sequel was boosted significantly by China at $70.5 million despite the current scenario of the rise of COVID outbreaks, France at $37 million, Korea at $32.1 million, and $26.5 million from India, according to the reports created by Deadline.

Avatar: The Way of Water is sequel to 2009 hit Avatar which wowed audiences with pioneering 3D technology. It marks the return of actors Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana as Jake Sully and Neytiri 10 years later as parents of five children. Their peaceful life is interrupted when the Sky People, the Na'vi name for humans, return to go after Jake. The film also stars Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver from the original star cast while Kate Winslet is a new addition.

The original 2009 film still remains the all-time box office hit with $2.9 billion in global ticket sales. Although the sequel may not have the same longevity of the previous films, it is expected to remain a strong presence in the upcoming weeks at the global box office. The sequel was delayed multiple times as director James Cameron and the co-writers wanted to craft a story that could be told over four additional movies. A third Avatar installment and part of a fourth film have already been filmed.

