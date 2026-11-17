The wait is finally over for Marvel fans in India. Advance bookings for Avengers: Doomsday opened across the country on Tuesday, November 17, giving audiences a chance to grab their seats well ahead of the film’s release next month. Ticketing platforms such as BookMyShow and District have started listing shows, with fans quickly making their way to the booking counters. The opening comes after weeks of fans campaigning on social media with the hashtag #OpenDoomsdayBookings, asking exhibitors to begin advance sales. Avengers: Doomsday is all set to release in India on December 17.

Advance bookings open in India The excitement is already visible across major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, where audiences are looking to book tickets for the first day.

Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in Indian cinemas on Thursday, December 17, 2026, a day before its scheduled release in the United States. Several cinema chains are planning special midnight screenings and additional shows to meet the expected demand.

PVR INOX and other major multiplex chains opened their advance bookings at 12 pm IST on November 17. The first round of listings included premium Infinity Vision Certified screens, with other formats expected to follow. Some midnight shows scheduled for December 17 have already started seeing strong bookings.

Audiences in Kerala got an early opportunity to book their tickets. Aries Plex SL Cinemas in Thiruvananthapuram opened its bookings at 10 am for a special 12:01 am First Day First Show (FDFS) screening.

Avengers: Doomsday ticket prices and languages Early listings on BookMyShow and District show that ticket prices for Avengers: Doomsday start at approximately ₹420 for standard screenings. Those looking for a more premium experience can expect to pay up to ₹1,500 for luxury recliners and select large-format screens. Prices may vary depending on the cinema and location.

The film will be screened in 2D, 3D, IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and Infinity Vision formats, depending on availability at individual theatres. It will also release in five languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

The interest in advance bookings comes amid reports that worldwide advance ticket sales have crossed the $150 million mark. The film’s opening is being closely watched, given the scale of its cast and the return of several much-loved Marvel characters.