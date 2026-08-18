Marvel Studios may be heading for another box office milestone with Avengers: Doomsday. The upcoming superhero spectacle is already seeing extraordinary demand months before its theatrical release. The buzz around the movie is immense as it brings together Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men characters under the same roof. And beyond that, the ticket pre-sales are hinting that it might create records that are unheard of.

Presales break records

Avengers: Doomsday eyes historic $1 billion opening weekend globally, set to make historic box office records. (AFP)

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According to reports in The Wrap, World of Reel and Box Office Theory, Avengers: Doomsday has already raked in around $100 million from advance ticket sales. The tickets went on sale nearly four months before the film's December 18 release, far earlier than the usual 43-day advance window.

The film is also reportedly running 65% ahead of the first two days of presales for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which went on to become the year's highest-grossing film and crossed the $2 billion mark. The report claims that if the pre-sales trend continues, the film is looking at a potential $1 billion global opening weekend.

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Robert Downey Jr. returns as Doctor Doom

{{^usCountry}} Marvel Studios recently put Robert Downey Jr.’s Victor Von Doom in the spotlight with a special look at Avengers: Doomsday, unveiled during an action-packed showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney fan event. The footage was introduced on stage by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Robert, Chris Evans (Steve Rogers) and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Marvel Studios recently put Robert Downey Jr.’s Victor Von Doom in the spotlight with a special look at Avengers: Doomsday, unveiled during an action-packed showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney fan event. The footage was introduced on stage by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Robert, Chris Evans (Steve Rogers) and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter). {{/usCountry}}

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The new promo gave fans their first real taste of Doctor Doom and hinted at just how dangerous the MCU’s new big villain could be. Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm set the tone for Doom’s arrival, while the footage also teased a major showdown between the villain and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. The story reportedly takes place 14 months after the events of Thunderbolts. Heroes from Earth-616, Earth-828 and other universes are expected to come together as they attempt to stop a threat capable of destroying the multiverse.

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At the convention, the actor was asked to pick between Iron Man and Doctor Doom. For now, the actor chose the villain. “I will say Doom, for now,” the actor said, explaining that taking on the role gave him a very different experience on set and allowed him to watch his fellow Marvel stars from the other side. “It was really weird being the guy — everyone else is hanging out, they're the good heroes, and I'm (in) this mask and this hood,” he shared.

Marvel brings together Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is bringing together characters from different corners of the Marvel universe for a battle that could determine the fate of the multiverse.

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The film features a massive ensemble cast, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena and Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

Doomsday vs Dune: The December box office clash

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in cinemas on December 18, on the same day as Dune: Part Three by Denis Villeneuve. Not only there is a massive box office clash, the new superhero spectable is estimated to have been mounted on approximately $400 million budget. Earlier reports also suggest that the film's runtime would be around 165 minutes, which is two hours and 45 minutes. Avengers: Doomsday is also anticipated a big part of phase six of the MCU, and will lead directly into Avengers: Secret Wars, which is scheduled for December 2027.

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