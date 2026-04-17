Avengers Doomsday trailer unveiled: Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom battles Thor, Chris Evans returns to wield Mjölnir

The trailer for Marvel's much-awaited next Avengers film - Doomsday - was unveiled at the ongoing CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday. The film, slated to release in December, marks the return of Robert Downey Jr to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). But the star isn't Iron Man this time around. In Doomsday, he plays the villain Doctor Doom. The trailer set things up for Doom's arrival and the return of the OG Avengers.

Avengers Doomsday trailer

Chris Evans plays Steve Rogers in the MCU.

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At CinemaCon, Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans, who played Steve Rogers in the MCU, took to the stage to unveil the trailer. Called the Trailer of Doom, this is the first major video asset from the film, offering the first official glimpse of the Russo Brothers' return to the MCU.

Deadline detailed the trailer's major happenings. It begins with a voiceover that announces: "Something's coming!" This is followed by a flash of light, after which the scene cuts to the first look at Robert Downey Jr. in his silver mask as Doctor Doom. Then, there is a montage of Pedro Pascal's Mister Fantastic, Sebastian Stan's Bucky, Florence Pugh's Yelena, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Letita Wright's Shuri, Channing Tatum's Gambit, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, James Marsden's Cyclops, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm, Tenoch Huerta's Namor, and more.

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{{^usCountry}} Chris Hemsworth's Thor then takes centre stage in the battle against Doom. Talking about his fallen fellow Avengers, he says, “They died facing enemies and threats. Everything they sacrificed will be for nothing if we don't stand together.” But when Thor tries to use his Stormbreaker against Doom, the supervillain stops him easily. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chris Hemsworth's Thor then takes centre stage in the battle against Doom. Talking about his fallen fellow Avengers, he says, “They died facing enemies and threats. Everything they sacrificed will be for nothing if we don't stand together.” But when Thor tries to use his Stormbreaker against Doom, the supervillain stops him easily. {{/usCountry}}

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Thor prays for a miracle before the trailer cuts to a voice saying, “Hey, pal!” It's Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. Thor stares in disbelief as Rogers takes Thor's Mjölnir.

While the trailer has not been released to the public yet, Reuters reported that the crowd at CinemaCon responded with rousing applause and cheers, prompting RDJ to ask for the trailer to be played a second time.

RDJ and Chris Evans open up on returning to MCU

“Honestly, I could not have imagined reuniting with this amazing team, after such a glorious run of success and creative joy, let alone as a new character,” Reuters quoted RDJ as saying on stage at the CinemaCon.

Cast member Robert Downey Jr., from left, director Joe Russo, and cast member Chris Evans of the upcoming film "Avengers: Doomsday", speak during the Walt Disney Studios presentation at CinemaCon on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

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Chris Evans' Steve Rogers had completed his character arc in Avengers: Endgame in 2019, passing on the mantle of Captain America to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. “I said I would only come back if there was a real reason, and in 'Doomsday,' there is a very real reason that these heroes need Steve Rogers now,” he said.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released on December 18, the same day as the third instalment of Warner Bros' sci-fi series Dune, setting up a box office battle dubbed Dunesday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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