Avengers: Doomsday won't be a let down, promises Robert Downey Jr, admits MCU 'labored long and hard to bring it down'

Actor Robert Downey Jr says he is confident that the upcoming Marvel film Avengers: Doomsday will meet fan expectations and stresses the movie has been carefully crafted to avoid the pitfalls of following blockbusters such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Robert Downey Jr at Comic Con 2024 at the announcement of Avengers: Doomsday. (D23)

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Downey, who played Tony Stark aka Iron Man in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, returns to the franchise as the villain Doctor Doom in Doomsday, which will come out in theatres worldwide in December.

In an interview with entertainment outlet CBR alongside the film's co-director Joe Russo, the Oppenheimer star said the film has "landed in a place" that would satisfy audiences.

"And it's not even about how I executed it. It's about the way it's been structured, and the other characters," he said.

"There's something going on in 'Doomsday' and forward that is literally the only antidote to: How do you not have these films be let down after an 'Infinity War' and an 'Endgame?' And boy, have we labored long and hard to bring that down," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Marvel Studios has seen mixed fortunes since the last Avengers film Endgame released in 2019. While films such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Deadpool & Wolverine emerged as major successes, titles like Eternals, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Black Widow, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Captain America: Brave New World and The Marvels failed to match expectations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Marvel Studios has seen mixed fortunes since the last Avengers film Endgame released in 2019. While films such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Deadpool & Wolverine emerged as major successes, titles like Eternals, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Black Widow, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Captain America: Brave New World and The Marvels failed to match expectations. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Russo, directed Infinity War and Endgame with brother Anthony, said the film would feature several surprises. He called Doomsday as the most emotionally layered entry in the franchise. "I think is the most emotionally complex of all of them. And in a lot of ways, the most mature of all of them," the filmmaker said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Russo, directed Infinity War and Endgame with brother Anthony, said the film would feature several surprises. He called Doomsday as the most emotionally layered entry in the franchise. "I think is the most emotionally complex of all of them. And in a lot of ways, the most mature of all of them," the filmmaker said. {{/usCountry}}

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Downey also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to return to the Marvel universe. "There's an incredible amount of gratitude we have going into these two. One epic at a time. Doomsday... just the gratitude to be able to do it," he said.

Avengers: Doomsday, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Disney, will also feature Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd and many more Hollywood stars.

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