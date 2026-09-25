Marvel Studios has provided fans with yet another reason to go back and watch Avengers: Endgame. The theatrical re-release of the 2019 blockbuster, titled Avengers: Endgame Encore, includes about five minutes of new footage across four scenes, including an extended ending and three post-credits sequences. These new scenes address some of the major questions left unanswered in the movie and, at the same time, set up various plotlines for Avengers: Doomsday. The scenes were directed by Joe and Anthony Russo while filming the film Avengers: Doomsday.

Spoilers for Endgame Encore ahead

1. Loki arrives at Steve and Peggy’s home

Avengers: Endgame Encore explained: Loki returns, Doctor Doom strikes and the multiverse cracks.

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This scene is at the end of the Endgame, meaning the final scene between Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). In the original movie, the much-anticipated dance and kiss brought Steve's story to a peaceful conclusion. The new version, however, allows that moment to continue.

Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell in Avengers: Endgame.

When Steve and Peggy are at home, there is a knock at the door. Steve immediately hides behind a wall while Peggy goes to open it. The visitor is Loki (Tom Hiddleston), who is wearing the Time Variance Authority uniform. Peggy doesn't recognise him, but Loki says to her, “No, but I can help you. Both of you.” Steve then comes out from behind the wall and is clearly surprised by the visitor.

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{{^usCountry}} The Loki depicted here is not the one who was killed by Thanos in Infinity War; this is the 2012 version who escaped with the Tesseract during the Endgame events, was subsequently taken by the TVA, and eventually became the God of Stories, responsible for overseeing the multiverse. The fact that he is at Steve and Peggy's house raises questions about whether the alternative timeline Steve created when he decided to stay in the past has become important enough for Loki or the TVA to get involved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Loki depicted here is not the one who was killed by Thanos in Infinity War; this is the 2012 version who escaped with the Tesseract during the Endgame events, was subsequently taken by the TVA, and eventually became the God of Stories, responsible for overseeing the multiverse. The fact that he is at Steve and Peggy's house raises questions about whether the alternative timeline Steve created when he decided to stay in the past has become important enough for Loki or the TVA to get involved. {{/usCountry}}

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The footage has also been linked to reports stating that Steve, Peggy, and their family were transferred to Earth-8282, a development that might prove important for the Doomsday storyline.

2. Doctor Doom comes for Bruce Banner

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The first scene that appears after the credits moves forward to show the situation following Spider-Man: Brand New Day and introduces Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who is at that point in hiding.

Mark Ruffalo in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Bruce is making a video diary from a bunker that is deep underground; he states that he has had his first ‘incident’ in over ten years, meaning the time he spent with Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. He has cut himself off and is developing a gamma-suppression serum to stop the Hulk from taking over once more. But soon, the lights flicker and a green glow shows up. Then Doctor Doom's voice is heard shouting, “Mr. Banner.”

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When Bruce asks him why he is there, Doom just replies, “I'm here to collect you.” The scene goes dark as Hulk roars; when the camera moves down to the ground, the viewers see a glowing green sigil, and at that point, both Bruce and Doom are gone.

The situation immediately brings into question Bruce's involvement in Doomsday. Since Mark Ruffalo wasn't included in the original cast announcement for the film, the scene might be used to explain his absence or could indicate that Bruce has been captured by Doom. It also remains possible that Doom has plans concerning the Hulk. The glowing symbol also suggests that Doom has access to powerful forms of multiversal transportation.

3. The TVA discovers a multiversal crisis

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The second post-credits sequence brings the audience back to the Time Variance Authority, the organisation which was introduced in more detail in the Disney+ series Loki. In a standard TVA welcome message, Miss Minutes warns visitors to “stay in your universe, so that we need not hunt you down like a dog.” The shot then turns to Mobius (Owen Wilson), Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan) and Casey (Eugene Cordero), who are keeping an eye on the multiverse from the TVA's control room.

A still from Loki.

Then, the screens display two universes moving towards a collision, with missiles being fired between them, one of which is identified as Earth-10005, the homeland of the Fox X-Men universe. The TVA then finds that this is occurring across all universes, with reports that 3,000 universes are being invaded at the same time.

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The discovery provides a much better understanding of the scale of Doomsday. It is already known that the film will bring together characters from several MCU universes, including the X-Men. It has already been confirmed that Professor Xavier, Magneto, Cyclops, Mystique, Nightcrawler and Gambit will enter the MCU.

The fact that the TVA has made this discovery does not mean that it shows precisely how those characters will fit into the story, but it does explain why different universes could soon have to face each other. The figure 3,000 has also attracted attention from fans due to its possible link with Tony Stark's well-known line “I love you 3,000” from Endgame.

4. Doctor Doom forges his mask

The scene shows Doctor Doom crafting his famous metal mask by hammering it into shape on an anvil, and the sound in the scene matches the metallic hammering heard in the Endgame credits. That sound was famously linked to Tony Stark constructing his first Iron Man suit in the original Iron Man film, and the new scene makes use of that same audio association in order to draw a clear parallel between Tony and Victor Von Doom, both of whom are portrayed by Robert Downey Jr.

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US actor Robert Downey Jr. attends the Marvel panel during Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, on July 25, 2026. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)

The scene does not show that Doom and Tony are different forms of the same individual. Rather, the sequence functions as a visual contrast. Tony Stark applied his engineering abilities to produce the armour, which would later prove essential in saving the universe. Now, Doom is employing his own skills to create the mask linked to one of Marvel's most dangerous villains.

How the new scenes connect to Avengers: Doomsday

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When the extra Endgame footage is considered as a whole, it establishes three major storylines for Doomsday. What applies to Loki and Steve Rogers is that Steve's choice to stay in the past seems to have resulted in the creation of a parallel reality, which has now become relevant to the wider multiverse; Loki serving as its guardian, his trip to Steve and Peggy might therefore be the first indication that their timeline is going to have a bigger role to play.

The other one deals with Doctor Doom. The fact that he appears at Bruce Banner's bunker suggests he is already seeking important people or resources before the full unfolding of the Doomsday events. It is not clear exactly what he wants from Bruce, but the fact that he is taking active steps gives the antagonist a more significant presence before the main storyline begins.

The third issue is the multiverse crisis itself; the fact that the TVA has discovered that thousands of universes are under attack shows the kind of problem which could bring the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men and the other characters into contact. It will be one of the main questions of Doomsday whether they become allies or end up fighting each other.

Anthony Russo has also given the reason for the inclusion of the new footage in the re-release of Avengers: Doomsday, stating to Marvel, “Audiences are coming to Avengers: Doomsday with a lot of emotional connection to their previous experiences in the MCU. We want to respect that and find out how we can make use of that value and that emotional commitment in order to move forward”.

The road to Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Endgame: Encore released in theatres on September 25 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive on December 18. It will also be screened in premium formats including IMAX, 4DX, MX4D, SCREENX and Dolby Vision.