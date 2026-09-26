Avengers: Endgame Encore box office collection day 2: Marvel fans were waiting in India to catch the special theatrical re-release of the 2019 Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Endgame. The film has now arrived in theatres with new footage, as it includes about five minutes of new footage across four scenes, including an extended ending and three post-credits sequences.

Avengers: Endgame Encore box office

Avengers: Endgame Encore box office collection day 2: The film is a special theatrical re-release of the 2019 Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Endgame

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The latest update from Sacnilk states that Avengers: Endgame Encore has collected ₹7.65 crore on its second day of release. On its first day, the film earned ₹7.25 crore. This brings the total collection after two days to ₹14.90 crore.

Avengers: Endgame Encore could emerge as one of the highest-earning re-release films in India. Baahubali: The Epic currently leads the list, having minted ₹52.15 crore worldwide during its 2025 re-release. Sanam Teri Kasam reportedly had earned around ₹39 crore during its re-release, while Tumbbad collected around ₹37.5 crore.

About Avengers Endgame Encore

Ahead of the release, the Russo Brothers have also shared a message asking audiences to keep the new scenes a secret. “One last request. There are some new surprises in Avengers Endgame: Encore. Please don't spoil them for everyone else. Give them the same opportunity to discover those surprises that you had,” they wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The directors also remembered watching Endgame with audiences when it first opened in 2019. For them, seeing thousands of people react to the film in real time remains one of the most emotional moments of their careers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The directors also remembered watching Endgame with audiences when it first opened in 2019. For them, seeing thousands of people react to the film in real time remains one of the most emotional moments of their careers. {{/usCountry}}

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"The most emotional night of our careers was sneaking into theaters on opening night of Avengers Endgame. We stood in the back and watched a thousand strangers react — the gasps, the cheers, the tears. We got chills. And may have shed a tear or two ourselves," they wrote.

The road to Avengers: Doomsday

The new material in Avengers Endgame: Encore appears to serve as a link between the Infinity Saga and Marvel's current multiverse storyline. The re-release will also include an exclusive look at Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to arrive on December 18.

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Robert Downey Jr is set to return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday, but his character this time will be Victor von Doom rather than Tony Stark. His casting has been one of the biggest talking points around the upcoming Avengers film.