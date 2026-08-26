Avengers Endgame Encore trailer unveiled ahead of re-release; what’s new and how it sets up Avengers Doomsday

While Marvel prepares its fans for the next era of its films, it is also reintroducing one of its biggest hits. Avengers: Endgame will be re-released in a version called Encore, which includes a post-credits scene related to the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday in September. As the Avengers: Endgame serves as a link between the Infinity Saga and the Multiverse Saga, here is everything you should know about the re-release of the movie and Avengers: Doomsday.

The Endgame Encore trailer is here

Avengers: Endgame Encore release: New footage, Doomsday connection and what fans should watch.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Marvel released its first trailer for Endgame Encore on August 25, 2026, in tandem with the release of tickets. The brief trailer is one minute and thirty six seconds long, recapping some of the most iconic scenes in the film such as when the Avengers travel back through the portals, when Steve Rogers picks up Mjolnir, and the emotional death scene of Tony Stark.

The name of the presentation format of the new release is Infinity Vision. As per the AMC Theatres listings, the runtime of the movie is 185 minutes or 3 hours 5 minutes. The original movie had a runtime of 181 minutes, thus there are 4 extra minutes in the Encore version. It had been speculated earlier that up to seven minutes could have been added in this new version.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What is included in the Encore version?

{{^usCountry}} In its theatrical re-release, Marvel has incorporated three significant components into the movie. Firstly, the film will have a newly created introduction. Also, there will be some extra footage shot for the movie. Finally, there is going to be a post-credits sequence linking Endgame to Doomsday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In its theatrical re-release, Marvel has incorporated three significant components into the movie. Firstly, the film will have a newly created introduction. Also, there will be some extra footage shot for the movie. Finally, there is going to be a post-credits sequence linking Endgame to Doomsday. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At the Sands Film Festival in Scotland earlier this year, co-director Joe Russo has described the re-release as a “critical companion story” to Avengers: Doomsday. “It’s critically important to re-release the movie, and, in fact, we’ll be re-releasing the film with footage that is set in the Doomsday story that we have added to Avengers: Endgame,” he told the crowd.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What is Avengers: Doomsday about?

Marvel's official synopsis describes the film as a story in which “beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.”

The movie is set to introduce characters from The Avengers, Thunderbolts, X-Men, and Fantastic Four who encounter Doctor Doom. The plot of Endgame is also predicted to play a significant part in the film’s storyline. The mention of the term “stolen life” in relation to The Avengers by Doctor Doom implies that there are repercussions of the events of Endgame.

Who is returning in Avengers: Doomsday?

Doomsday has an unusually large cast, with Marvel bringing together characters from the MCU as well as the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. And at the centre of the conflict is Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom / Doctor Doom.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The returning Avengers and MCU heroes include Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Danny Ramirez as Falcon and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost.

The Fantastic Four will be represented by Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing.

The original Fox X-Men cast is also making a major comeback. Patrick Stewart returns as Professor Charles Xavier, alongside Ian McKellen as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler and Rebecca Romijn as Mystique.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Thunderbolts contingent includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and Lewis Pullman as Bob / Sentry.

What should you watch before Avengers: Doomsday?

Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday has been officially compiled by Disney+. This guide is intended to help people go over the major stories before the new film release.

The recommended list includes X-Men (2000), X2: X-Men United (2003), Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), both seasons of Loki, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For those fans looking for a bit more information, there are some other films they can add to the list. X-Men: The Last Stand will give you extra information about Beast, and Logan gives extra emotional context for the X-Men characters that return. Another film to watch would be Captain America: Civil War to see how the Avengers split apart, while Black Widow gives some extra information about Yelena Belova's place in the MCU.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When do Avengers: Endgame Encore and Doomsday release?

Avengers: Endgame Encore will make its way back to theaters on September 25, 2026. Once the movie ends its theater run in September, then Avengers: Doomsday will step into theaters starting December 18, 2026. The upcoming film is set to be one of the most ambitious crossover events in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.