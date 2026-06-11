Backrooms review: Creepy, chaotic, confusing; Kane Parsons' horror punches above its weight but gets lost in own maze

Backrooms

Director: Kane Parsons

Backrooms review: Kane Parsons' debut stars a pitch perfect Renate Reinsve.

Cast: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, Lukita Maxwell, and Krista Kosonen

Rating: ★★★⯪ (3.5 stars)

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The transformation of cinema is underway. Backrooms began as creepypasta. It is now a summer blockbuster, having earned over $150 million worldwide. This sensation from 20-year-old first-time filmmaker Kane Parsons is finally making its way to India as well. And a glimpse at its visuals and scale tells you why it has generated so much buzz. Backrooms gets a lot right - from the eerie setting to the discomforting way in which it has been shot, and of course, the pitch perfect performances. It is an ambitious film told in a novel way. But it is also indulgent and chaotic, and not always in a good way. As Kane Parsons takes the viewers into this unending maze of horrors, he himself struggles to find the right way out.

What is Backrooms about

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{{^usCountry}} Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a down-and-out architect, who is struggling to make a living selling furniture, discovers a secret passageway to a hidden world in his office. The world defies all laws of physics. Intrigued, Clark gets his two employees, armed with a handycam, to investigate the mysterious rooms. But there, they realise they aren’t alone. Something may be hunting them. Parallely, Clark’s therapist, Mary (Renate Reinsve), is struggling with her own demons and doubting Clark’s rants about the mysterious spaces. When Clark disappears, Mary goes to find him, only to end up in the maze herself. Now, she is in a race against time to save herself from her mysterious pursuer and also try to figure out where she is. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a down-and-out architect, who is struggling to make a living selling furniture, discovers a secret passageway to a hidden world in his office. The world defies all laws of physics. Intrigued, Clark gets his two employees, armed with a handycam, to investigate the mysterious rooms. But there, they realise they aren’t alone. Something may be hunting them. Parallely, Clark’s therapist, Mary (Renate Reinsve), is struggling with her own demons and doubting Clark’s rants about the mysterious spaces. When Clark disappears, Mary goes to find him, only to end up in the maze herself. Now, she is in a race against time to save herself from her mysterious pursuer and also try to figure out where she is. {{/usCountry}}

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What sets Backrooms apart

It shows that the film is made by a 20-year-old with no baggage of mainstream filmmaking. Kane Parsons has created a world that feels fresh. It has drawn inspiration from various found footage films and uncanny valley stories seen in the last two decades, but the lore is original, the presentation is fresh. The way Ken Parsons frames this world is also praiseworthy. The almost other-worldly cinematography (by Jeremy Cox) and score (by Parsons himself) add a touch of discomfort to the viewer. Without any major jump scares, the film manages to scare you, or at least creep you out, on multiple occasions.

The performances are perfect for the genre, with Renate Reinsve standing out as the woman caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. On a generational run, the actor again brings fear to the screen in a manner that few can. Chiwetel Ejiofor carries the film in the first half, setting up the premise through the eyes of his bewildered character almost perfectly.

The undercurrents of human behaviour

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Obsession, the other low-budget horror sensation of the past month, was a critique of man’s refusal to recognise women’s autonomy. In a similar vein, Backrooms is about humans’ unwillingness to identify their own failings, let alone work on them. But unlike Curry Barker, who brought out the behaviourial underucurrents beautifully in Obsession, Kane Parsons struggles to balance them with the visual imagery he wants to create for Backrooms. The film flittles between wanting to be a literal claustrophobic nightmare and a metaphorical one. The slow-burn pace is good for keeping the viewer engaged, but every once in a while, the film crawls to a pace so slow that the tension seems to ebb out.

Backrooms raises the important question. Does a film always have to entertain, or merely engaging the audience is enough? The film will, no doubt, spark conversations, fan theories, and fanfictions, like any open-ended mystery does. But it does so by stripping entertainment away in favour of awe, wonder, and fear.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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