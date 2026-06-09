Does Backrooms have a post-credit scene? Ending explained

A24's latest horror movie, Backrooms, has left viewers with plenty of questions after its unsettling ending. One of the biggest questions viewers have been asking is whether the movie has a post-credit scene that could explain what happens next. Backrooms released in theaters on May 29. (X)

Backrooms becomes a breakout hit for A24 Backrooms, directed by Kane Parsons, released in theaters on May 29. The filmmaker first gained attention through his viral YouTube horror series Backrooms. The film stars Chiwetel Ejiofor as Clark and Renate Reinsve as Dr Mary Kline.

The movie has drawn attention from horror fans and younger audiences, many of whom were already familiar with Parsons' online work. Critics and viewers have largely praised the film's atmosphere, visual design and ability to bring the "Backrooms" concept to the big screen.

What is Backrooms about? The film follows Clark, a furniture store owner who discovers a mysterious secret doorway hidden beneath his store. It is a strange world, known as the Backrooms. This area consists of endless rooms that appear unsettling.

As Clark becomes obsessed with the Backrooms, his life begins to change. His therapist, Dr Mary Kline, eventually enters the strange area in an attempt to find him. What follows is a disturbing journey that blurs the line between reality and illusion.

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Does Backrooms have a post-credit scene? Backrooms do not include a post-credit scene.

According to reports, there is no additional footage after the credits. Viewers will not miss any story developments or sequel scenes if they leave once the film ends.

Backrooms ending explained The film's final act centers on Mary when she attempts to escape the Backrooms after Clark's obsession with the backroom reaches a tragic conclusion. Clark dies after a confrontation involving a monstrous version of himself that has emerged within the strange world.

It shows Mary escaping, but the ending introduces a new uncertainty. She is taken into custody by individuals connected to Async, an organization studying the Backrooms and its mysteries. During the final scenes, Mary is questioned in a normal room. But the environment resembles the spaces found throughout the Backrooms. This leaves a question whether she actually escaped or is still in a loop.

Director Kane Parsons has intentionally avoided giving a definitive answer. However, he has indicated that the story could continue in future installments.