Where was Scary Movie 6 filmed? Inside the locations used for the horror comedy

The makers of Scary Movie 6 have moved up its release date due to overwhelming excitement on social media. The film shot in Atlanta, with Tyler Perry Studios serving as the main production base is now set to hit theaters on June 5th. . The horror-comedy was shot in the city, while production listings and local coverage point to the studio lot in southwest Atlanta as the key location. Scary Movie 6 was shot in Atlanta mostly. (X)

Atlanta Atlanta gave the film its main setting behind the camera. CBS News Atlanta reported that the movie was filmed there and that Paramount moved up the release date after online excitement built around the project.

The city has long been a major filming hub, and this project joined that pattern. Local coverage said the production stayed in metro Atlanta, which gave the film access to a large crew base and established studio space.

Tyler Perry Studios Tyler Perry Studios was the central location for the shoot. The film was made there during principal photography from October 1 to November 24, 2025. The studio sits on the former Fort McPherson army base in southwest Atlanta.

That site is one of the best-known production centers in the region. The space includes large backlot areas, soundstages, and room for full-scale feature film production. Those features made it a practical choice for a franchise film built around controlled sets and comedy-horror scenes.

Southwest Atlanta The production’s base in southwest Atlanta is an important location as it kept the film close to one of the city’s strongest film corridors. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the project was expected to shoot in metro Atlanta, and the local union IATSE 479 tied the production to Tyler Perry Studios at Fort McPherson.

That area has become a regular stop for film and TV projects. The location also helped place Scary Movie 6 inside Atlanta’s larger entertainment economy, where local crews and studio facilities support major releases.

Also read | Regina Hall and Anna Faris to reunite in Scary Movie 6: Release date, cast and more

Choice of the setting The location choice fits the film’s production style. A studio-heavy shoot gives a comedy franchise more control over sets, lighting, and timing, which matters for parody scenes and ensemble work.

CBS News Atlanta quoted director Michael Tiddes saying, “This is my second movie here,” and, “I love Atlanta. I think it’s just a wonderful city, vibrant and it’s got great energy.”

Shawn Wayans said to CBS News, “Atlanta has always been good to me.” As the business continues to change, with projects moving to other locations, the move offers optimism for future productions.