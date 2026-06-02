Margaret Swan murder: Atlanta MARTA stabbing victim's family sends message to killer, ‘You’re a weak, pathetic coward’

The family of Margaret Swan, a 66-year-old woman who was stabbed to death on an Atlanta MARTA train, has said that her death was preventable. Swan was reportedly murdered in an unprovoked attack, and her family has said that they can never forgive the man accused of killing her. The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old John Elijah Matthews. Margaret Swan murder: Atlanta MARTA stabbing victim's family sends message to killer John Elijah Matthews (pictured) (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

“You took an aunt, a mom, a cousin, a sister, a niece. You took away someone’s family member for your selfishness. It’s just unforgettable,” said Shanae Sams, Swan’s daughter, according to WRDW.

‘You took away our rock, you took away a gem’ An arrest warrant said that Swan was stabbed 18 to 20 times aboard a train near the Oakland City station. Her family said they did not know Matthews.

“She was a phenomenal mom. Just for him to do that, it’s unforgivable. I don’t forgive him, I will never forgive him ever,” said Tiara Sams, Swan’s daughter.

“I’ve got a message for him: You’re a weak, pathetic coward,” said Swan’s granddaughter, Laquita Wooten.

“You took away our rock, you took away a gem,” Shanae added.

Shanae has called for more police officers to be physically riding MARTA trains. Hundreds of thousands of visitors expected to use MARTA during the FIFA World Cup, and Shanae has questioned the safety the transit system offers.

“People are more worried about the World Cup. But what happens before the World Cup? What happens after the World Cup?” Shanae said. “What if the World Cup wasn’t coming here? There’s no protection for these women at all, and it’s sad.”

Shanae said that she believes Swan never had a chance to react.

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"You know everyone says to protect themselves, but my mom had protection on her," she said, according to 11Alive. "It was an act out of nowhere. She didn't have time to even try to protect herself."

Shanae said that her mother carried a knife, but was unable to defend herself because the attack was too sudden.

"Everybody watched it and nobody helped her," she said,

The family has raised questions about safety and security across the transit system.

"We can tell women all the time to be aware of their surroundings, but this is negligence, this is security negligence," Shanae said. "Because there was not security. No one is securing the trains."

"If the police were on the train, this wouldn't have happened," she added. "It shouldn't be certain stations have the police patrolling. It should be all stations have the police patrolling."

The incident Swan – a mother of three, grandmother of five and great-grandmother of four – was sitting alone on ​the train around 11:20 am when Matthews allegedly pulled out a knife and slit her throat, according to a warrant obtained by 11Alive. Swan screamed and tried to escape, but Matthews allegedly held her down and stabbed her another 18 to 20 times.

“There’s no words that can explain how we feel right now. We are all lost, confused, angry and scared. It is just too much. Why was there no security? Why is nobody trying to prevent this from happening?”​ Shanae said.

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After the attack, Matthews threw Swan​’s lifeless body to the floor and stood over her. The train then pulled into Oakland City Station, where he was busted on the platform still brandishing a knife, according to the warrant. He was then arrested.

Matthews is being held at Fulton County Jail and faces one count of felony murder, the New York Post reported. He was reportedly homeless​.

“I hope they put him in an isolated room with a metal bed and my mom haunts him until the day that he dies,” Shanae said.

“That’s how I feel. You took an innocent person, you took someone that’s harmless to you,” she added.

Meanwhile, MARTA said in a statement to the New York Post, “This was a senseless and heartbreaking loss.”

It added that thousands of employees, 280 sworn officers and 30 field specialists are tasked with protecting ​riders every day.

“We mourn with Margaret Swan’s loved ones and extend our deepest sympathies during this incredibly difficult time. We are committed to do everything we can to protect our customers and employees and respond quickly when incidents occur,” the statement added.