John Elijah Matthews: 5 things on MARTA attacker who stabbed and killed Margaret Swan on Atlanta train

John Elijah Matthews, a 25-year-old man, has been accused of murder after authorities said he fatally stabbed a lady on an Atlanta commuter train, MARTA, in what appeared to be a random attack. John Elijah Matthews was identified as the attacker after the MARTA stabbing attack which claimed the life of Margaret Swan. (X/@RealKeatonHobby)

According to MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher, Matthews was taken into custody at noon on Saturday, shortly after he got off the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority train at the Oakland City Station.

The victim, Margaret Swan, 66, passed away at the site despite the efforts of first responders to revive her, Kreher added.

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5 things to know about John Elijah Matthews 1. John Elijah Matthews is an Atlanta resident. According to the authorities, Matthews was at the Oakland City Station when he started stabbing 66-year-old Margaret Swan.

After he stabbed Swan, Matthews boarded another train from the Oakland station and travelled to the north end of the station, where he departed the train with a knife in his hand.

2. Matthews stabbed Swan 18 to 20 times. According to Kreher, footage from the train showed Swan being stabbed up to 20 times in an unprovoked and terrifying attack.

Then, at around 11:27 a.m., Matthews tossed Swan to the ground and waited next to her until the northbound train arrived at Oakland City Station.

Describing the surveillance footage, Kreher said, “He walked over, stood next to her, and within 30 seconds he had killed her.”

Swan died at the scene.

3. Matthews was arrested immediately. Police said officers responded quickly after receiving reports of a stabbing aboard the train.

Surveillance footage showed MARTA police officers racing to apprehend Matthews on the platform at 11:28 a.m. while brandishing their weapons. The knife was discovered lying next to Matthews after he followed all verbal orders from the arresting troops.

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4. Matthews did not try to hide from the cops. Kreher said, “He finished attacking her, and he just stood there and waited for the train to stop in Oakland City. He got off the train car, went over on the platform, and just sat down. He didn't even try to run or hide.”

5. Matthews was not related to Swan. Investigators indicated that there was no known connection between Matthews and the victim, Swan. Authorities have described the event as "apparently random," citing witnesses and preliminary evidence that the woman was suddenly targeted while traveling by train.

“He looked at her, didn’t say anything to her, pulled out a knife,” Kreher detailed.

Kreher said, “There's no evidence at this time to suggest they knew each other — this was merely a random act of violence.”