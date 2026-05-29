Judge Eleanor Ross husband: 5 things on Brian Ross amid sex in chamber scandal involving Atlanta cop Kelley Collier

A married judge was subjected to a private reprimand for having sex with a police officer in her chambers within the earshot of law clerks. The individual has now been identified as Eleanor Ross, the Atlanta-based US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, as per Bloomberg Law. Eleanor Ross has been identified as the judge reprimanded for having sex in her chambers with a cop, and she's married to Judge Brian K Ross. (University of Houston Law Center, State Court of DeKalb County)

The publication noted that Ross was nominated by President Barack Obama and got the Senate confirmation in 2014. She's also served as a state court judge and a federal prosecutor in the district. Besides, Ross has been prosecutor in the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. She had also presided over the criminal case of reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, sentenced in 2022 after they were convicted of bank and tax fraud. The couple was pardoned by President Donald Trump last year. She's also the first Black woman to serve as a judge on the Northern District of Georgia.

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Ross was reportedly found to have engaged in sexual intercourse in ‘chambers and during business hours’ over her two-year relationship. The report noted the relationship ‘demonstrated a gross lack of judgment’ and resulted in a ‘chambers workplace that was extremely uncomfortable and troubling for clerks’.

The police officer was identified by Bloomberg Law as Atlanta Police Department Deputy Chief Kelley Collier.

Who is Kelley Collier? Collier commands the Atlanta Police Department's community services division. As per Bloomberg Law, the report noted the police officer worked for the department since 1998 and served as ‘commander of a certain division’ since 2025. The publication noted these years aligned with Collier's career trajectory.

Notably, Ross did not preside over any case in which the officer or the police department was a party between January 2022 and October 2025, as per the report. However, the scandal has put focus on Ross' family, particularly her husband, who also happens to be a judge.

Here's all you need to know about Brian K. Ross.