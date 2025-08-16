Search
Sat, Aug 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Regina Hall and Anna Faris to reunite in Scary Movie 6: Release date, cast and more

ByHT News Desk | Written by Arya Vaishnavi
Updated on: Aug 16, 2025 12:25 am IST

Here's what we know so far about the upcoming Scary Movie 6 starring Regina Hall and Anna Faris as Brenda and Cindy

Regina Hall and Anna Faris will be reuniting for Scary Movie 6. They are set to reprise their roles as Brenda and Cindy in the cult classic horror-comedy franchise. The film will be directed by Michael Tiddes, with a script from Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans.

Regina Hall and Anna Faris will reprise their roles as Brenda and Cindy in Scary Movie 6(Instagram)
Regina Hall and Anna Faris will reprise their roles as Brenda and Cindy in Scary Movie 6(Instagram)

Regina Hall and Anna Faris will reunite in Scary Movie 6

“We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn and Marlon — three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again),” Hall and Faris said in a joint statement to Deadline.

Marlon shared a throwback photo of the duo in the 2000 original film on his Instagram Story Friday, writing, “They're back.” Marlon and Shawn co-wrote the first film and its 2001 sequel. They starred in both films as Shorty and Ray.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again,” the brothers told the outlet last year. “This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again.”

Scary Movie 6: Release date and more

The production for the sixth instalment in the nearly $900 million-grossing franchise will begin in October. The film will hit global theatres on June 12, 2026, via Paramount. According to the outlet, Miramax has a first-look deal with Paramount. In addition to the Wayans brothers, Hall and Faris will be joined by Dave Sheridan, who is set to return as Officer Duffy.

Fans react to Scary Movie 6 casting

Shortly after the news broke, fans flocked to social media to share their reactions. “Regina Hall and Anna Faris, two iconic characters from the saga,” an X user wrote. “I’ll be watching this just bc I’ve seen the other 5,” one more added. “Their performances are brilliant, it’s really nice that they’re back,” yet another said.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Regina Hall and Anna Faris to reunite in Scary Movie 6: Release date, cast and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On