Did Chris Pratt snub ex Anna Faris while praising wife Katherine Schwarzenegger in Mother's Day post? Internet divided

Actor Chris Pratt praised his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and her parenting skills in a recent post celebrating Mother's Day. However, the internet was not quite happy that the actor forgot to mention his ex-wife, Anna Faris, with whom he shares a son. Chris Pratt and Anna Faris were married from 2008 to 2017.

On May 11, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor took to Instagram and posted a carousel of pictures, celebrating his wife Katherine, whom he has been married to since 2019, and their family. The couple share three children, Kyla (4), Eloise (2) and Ford, who is five months old.

Praising her parenting skills, Chris wrote, “How do moms do it? Seriously. It’s like running a circus, a hospital, and a five-star kitchen all at once. Our kids hit the jackpot with you, and so did I. We love you. Happy Mother’s Day, Chief!”

Internet reacts

However, the post left many wondering why he didn't post about his ex-wife Anna Faris, who is the mother of his 12-year-old son, Jack. One fan wrote, "Ex or not. On good terms or not.. doesn't matter.. She gave birth to his first children, making him a father. To acknowledge that would've been the decent thing to do." Another one added, "You shoud praise Ana, too". A third comment read, "Same story year after year. Just sad. Lost respect for you. No mention of Jack's mom".

On the other hand, some fans defended the star and wrote that it is not appropriate to mention one's ex on social media. One fan commented, “I don’t get these comments asking where his ex-wife’s post is. I don’t know anyone that posts Mother’s Day tributes about their exes?” Another one chimed in, "He’s married. If he praised his EX that would be weird.”. A third one wrote, "People need to stop bringing up the EX Everytime he post something sweet about his wife !!! Get a life people!!"

About Chris and Anna

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and got engaged in 2008. They married in Bali in 2009 and welcomed their son Jack in 2012. The couple announced their separation in 2017. After their split, Chris married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019, while Faris confirmed her engagement to Michael Barrett in 2019.