Barbie box office day 3 collection: Margot Robbie film shows little growth, earns 18.5 cr in India during 1st weekend

Barbie box office collection: The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling film showed marginal growth on Sunday amid positive to mixed reviews. Fans have been painting the town pink by stepping out in pink amid the Barbie wave. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film released alongside Christopher Nolan's dark drama Oppenheimer, leading to the Barbenheimer fever across the globe. Also read: Barbie is everything but she's not anti-Ken, just about male fragility and patriarchy

Margot Robbie in a still from Barbie.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Barbie is the first full-length feature film that revolves around Barbie and Ken who go on a journey of self-discovery following an existential crisis. America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Helen Mirren and Will Ferrell also star in the film.

Barbie box office

According to a report on Sacnilk.com, Barbie collected around ₹7 crore in India on Sunday as per early estimates. The film had opened at ₹5 crore and went on to collect ₹6.5 crore on Saturday. It now stands at a three-day total of ₹18.50 crore.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy as the father of atomic bomb, has been performing very well and is on the verge of crossing ₹50 crore in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the situation is different in North America where Barbie has been reigning over Oppenheimer. According to AFP, Barbie conquered North American box offices in its debut weekend as it raked in a stunning $155 million. The agency reports Oppenheimer also scored big with $80.5 million in revenue, as reported by industry estimates on Sunday.

Legions of pink-clad moviegoers swarmed theaters to give Barbie the biggest opening weekend of any film this year -- and the biggest ever for a female director -- said industry monitor Exhibitor Relations.

Barbenheimer is real

"The subtext of the joke of Barbenheimer is that these couldn't be two more different movies," David A. Gross, of Franchise Entertainment Research, told AFP. At the same time, he added, "The movie industry has a very healthy record of accommodating two big pictures. Moviegoers go when there are hot movies. Barbie has become what we call a zeitgeist movie. It seems to be hitting a chord.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a Sunday note, Gross wrote that the opening for Barbie was “record-shattering.” "No comedic film of any kind has opened higher than $85.9m over a 3-day weekend," he wrote. "

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON