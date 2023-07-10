Barbie first reactions call Greta Gerwig film a ‘classic’ which lives up to hype: Ryan Gosling deserves an Oscar

The first reactions to Greta Gerwig's Barbie are out. Warner Bros. screened Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated film for a selected few members of the press, and the first reviews have taken social media by storm. If first reactions are to be believed, Greta Gerwig has scored a winner in Barbie, with high praise reserved for the cast, the script, and production design. Many also expressed how the film lives up to all the hype and provides a truly entertaining time at the movies. (Also read: Barbie row: Warner Bros responds after Vietnam bans Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling film over disputed map scene)

About Barbie

Barbie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, along with a cast that includes names like America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell. The film's premise read, "After being expelled from the utopian Barbie Land for being less-than-perfect dolls, Barbie and Ken go on a journey of self-discovery to the real world."

First reactions

Ahead of the release of the film on July 21, the first reactions to Barbie have taken Twitter by storm. Jamie Jirak of ComicBook.com said, "I can't officially quit Twitter before telling you all that #Barbie is currently my favorite film of the year. Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully. Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I'm dead serious!"

Perri Nemiroff of Collider wrote, "I have seen #Barbie! The craftsmanship is incredible. In particular the costume & production design includes next-level work that heavily contributes to creating the feeling that these truly are Barbies, their dream houses, and their worlds come to life." Though she had her reservations with the story, she added, "As for the story, that’s where I’m a bit more mixed. I think the film serves Margot Robbie’s Barbie and her journey especially well, but there are other characters experiencing important arcs that needed more screen time to really dig into and explore to the fullest."

Praise for Ryan Gosling's Ken

A user called Barbie a 'classic' and said, "#Barbie was a deeply cathartic experience. It’s about industrialization of art/iconography forming sensibility instead of individualism, and Greta tells it with so much joy and heart. I was cackling at Gosling’s himbo Ken one scene and bawling my eyes out at the next. A classic." Another reserved high praise for the film and wrote, "#Barbie is a cinematic triumph. Gerwig is at the top of her game here, she’s crafted a film that’s not only gorgeous to look at, but poignant, clever and hilarious. Margot Robbie delivers an endearing and memorable performance, though it’s Gosling who stole every scene he was in."

Another called Barbie a 'triumph' and said, "#Barbie is a triumph. A pitch-perfect script backed by great performances — particularly from Ryan Gosling — turns what could be a simple studio comedy into a sharp commentary on our society that makes its nuance palatable for those that may not take it at face value. GG is 3/3." A review also read: "Greta Gerwig’s #Barbie is an ABSOLUTE marvel of a film. She is able to infuse this simple story with so much emotion, excitement, and comedy. Her style shines bright. Margot Robbie and Gosling shine brighter then the sun, this is such a great movie. The hype is REAL".

Barbie releases on July 21, which is the same day of release for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer as well.

