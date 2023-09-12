Barbie on OTT: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling starrer now available to rent on Prime Video

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is finally out on OTT. The biggest film of the year, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the Mattel dolls Barbie and Ken, is now available to rent on on Prime Video for INR 499. The film released on July 21 alongside Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, and created a phenomenon that came to be known as Barbenheimer. (Also read: Barbenheimer breaks several box office records in US and worldwide with opening weekend collection: Report)

Barbie on OTT

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie. (Film still)

On Tuesday, Prime Video shared a poster of Barbie on its social media accounts and wrote in the caption, "Did we hear you say hi barbie? Barbie now available on #PrimeVideoStore, rent now."

More on Barbie

For Barbie, director Greta Gerwig became the first solo female director to make a film that collected a whopping $1 billion at the global box office. Apart from Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, Barbie also boasts an ensemble cast that includes names like America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell. The film's premise reads, “After being expelled from the utopian Barbie Land for being less-than-perfect dolls, Barbie and Ken go on a journey of self-discovery to the real world.”

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film added, "The pink is a curious cover to stage a clever satire. Greta doesn't take potshots only at Mattel, a co-producer and enabler of this adaptation, for some of its regressive business decisions, but in one scene, also aims one at the production house Warner Bros for how it mishandled the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League. However, at one point, the satire feels self-defeating. After the Barbies lead the Kens on by baiting them to mansplain them, they also instigate them against each other, which ends up reinforcing the stereotype that the reason men fight against each other is because of the women."

In an interview to Fandango, star Margot Robbie had thought that they would never be able to make a film like Barbie. She said, “When I read the script, I thought, ‘This is genius and they’re never let us going to make it. What a shame it's totally going to go to waste.' Just because it's not just that the movie is unexpected, but Greta pushes it in a direction I didn't think they'd let us go in. A big part of that was in acknowledging what people found problematic about Barbie, and also what people love about Barbie.”

