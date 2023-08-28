Barbie set to overtake Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows 2 as Warner Bros' highest-grossing film

Barbie is all set to surpass Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011) with its box office collection worldwide. Helmed by Greta Gerwig, the film is all set to achieve this feat on Monday. As per Collider, Barbie is now the highest-grossing global release in the history of Warner Bros at the domestic box office, after overtaking The Dark Knight ($533 million).

Barbie global collection during weekend

Margot Robbie in a still from Barbie; Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per Variety, Barbie earned $18.2 million from 12,852 screens in 75 international territories, over the weekend. Following this, it has pushed its worldwide gross to $1.34 billion. Barbie weekend collection is only $1 million behind Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2's lifetime collection of $1.341 billion.

Barbie overtakes The Super Mario Bros. Movie

According to news agency AP, Warner Bros. estimated that Barbie, in its sixth week of release, took in $17.1 million. Barbie has already overtaken The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($574 million) to become the year’s biggest domestic hit. With $1.34 billion worldwide, Barbie will also soon surpass the leading $1.35 million worldwide tally of Mario. Warner Bros. estimated that Barbie would gross $7.8 million on Sunday, which would mean almost 2 million people saw the film that day.

About Harry Potter 8

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by David Yates, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows 2 is the sequel to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (2010). It is the eighth and final instalment in the Harry Potter film series. The film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

About Barbie

So what was the top movie in theaters this weekend? Jeff Goldstein, distribution chief for Warner Bros, said, "Barbie. Without any question.” Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken respectively. The movie sends Mattel Inc's iconic doll on an adventure into the real world. It is the first live-action Barbie film after numerous computer-animated films and specials. Apart from Margot and Ken, the film also stars America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Helen Mirren, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

About Oppenheimer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Barbie hit the theatres in July with a record $162 million in its opening weekend domestically. Its release clashed with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The film earned $9 million in its sixth week. Oppenheimer has passed $300 million in US and reached $777.1 million globally, as per the AP report. Based on theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, the film stars Cillian Murphy as the title character. Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh are also seen.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON