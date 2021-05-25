Before Angelina Jolie, Eternals actor Harish Patel worked with Friends' David Schwimmer

For the longest of time, actor Harish Patel was popular for his role as Ibu Hatela in Gunda. But fans were stunned to learn that Harish is a part of the star-studded Marvel film Eternals. In the teaser, released on Monday, Harish was seen sharing a scene with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and other stars.

Eternals isn't Harish's first Hollywood project. Did you know he also appeared in Friends actor David Schwimmer's first directorial movie? The movie was titled Run Fatboy Run and it released in 2007.

The film starred Simon Pegg, Thandie Newton and Hank Azaria in the lead roles. In the movie, Harish played the role of Ghosh Dastidar.

Harish then appeared in 2009's Today's Special, a slice-of-life movie revolving around a young chef named Samir (Aasif Mandvi), who rediscovers his passion for life by cooking Indian food. The film also starred actor Naseeruddin Shah le.

In 2012, he appeared in Keith Lemon: The Film. He played the role of Kushvinder. The film of often listed among the worst of all time.

In the same year, Harish also appeared in All in Good Time, a British movie featuring an all-Indian cast. The film revolves around a newly married couple, played by Reece Ritchie and Amara Karan who are facing difficulties to consummate their marriage due to an overbearing father, played by Harish.

Harish's last international big-screen outing was in Gabriel Byrne's 2017 movie Lies We Tell. The actor played the role of Haji.

Besides these, Harish has been credited in projects like Quarter Life Crisis, Chicken Tikka Masala (as per IMDb). His also appeared in international television projects such as The Buddha of Suburbia and Mindy Kaling's Four Weddings and a Funeral, among others.

"In India, I am a character actor. Here people think I am sitting idle but I am regularly doing work there (in the West). I am very happy that I am getting attention (here) after so many years. People would often refer to me as Ibu Hatela from 'Gunda' but I feel my work in other films was equally good," he said, speaking with PTI.