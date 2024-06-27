Ben Affleck spotted flashing his wedding ring in LA amid Jennifer Lopez divorce rumours

Ben Affleck is dropping subtle hints his marriage with Jennifer Lopez may not be headed for a divorce after all. The Justice League star was spotted with his wedding ring on full display while exiting his Los Angeles office Tuesday evening. Ben Affleck was spotted flashing his wedding ring amid rumoured divorce from Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck flashes wedding ring amid divorce rumours

For his latest outing, the 51-year-old actor opted for a classy ensemble that featured a navy blue suit with a white button-up shirt underneath. In the photos obtained by Page Six, Affleck was seen carrying a black duffle bag over his shoulder while walking into a parking garage. With a sombre look on his face, the Hypnotic star was also holding what appeared to be cold coffee in his other hand.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez taking time to ‘reflect’ on her relationship with Ben Affleck amid divorce rumours: Expert

The Hollywood veteran's “proud husband” move comes as a surprise, considering he was spotted without his wedding band only a week ago. On Saturday, Affleck was seen getting lunch with his daughter, Violet, at the Tasty Noodle House in Los Angeles. For the father-daughter outing, the Air actor rocked a plain white tee under a flannel shirt. He completed the look with his signature Nike.

Meanwhile, Lopez recently made headlines for her solo trip to Italy, where she was reportedly taking time to “reflect on her marriage,” according to an expert. Despite their impending divorce speculations growing rife, the couple, who tied the knot in 2022, have put up a united front. They are still spending time together with their family. Lopez recently attended Affleck’s 12-year-old son Samuel’s middle school graduation, per Page Six.

The On the Floor hitmaker appeared to be in high spirits as she was spotted arriving with an “honest grin” across her face, according to the outlet. For the event, Lopez chose a neutral colour palette as she wore a plain beige dress with a scalloped hem and matching pair of heels. She kept her look classy with a low bun and nude makeup.