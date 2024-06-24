Ben Affleck blows up at paparazzi outside his and JLo's marital home, but for good reason

Amid reported ongoing marital woes, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are carving their own paths to reflect on their relationship. While the music star was spotted soaking in the Italian sun on a boat ride, the other half of Bennifer remained back home. (FILES) US actress and singer Jennifer Lopez and US actor Ben Affleck arrive for the premiere of "The Mother" at the Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, on May 10, 2023. Jennifer Lopez said on May 31, 2024 that she was cancelling her summer tour to spend more time with her family as rumors circulate over a split with actor-husband Ben Affleck. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

On Sunday, June 23, The Accountant star lost all sense and calm and directed his ire at the paparazzi for snapping photos and blinding him with their bright camera flashes outside his and Lopez's marital home. The Hollywood star blew up at the photographers when their habit didn't merely pose a distraction but also a safety hazard for those on the road. Photographers awaited his arrival at the bottom of a hill as the actor was pictured solo, departing the estranged couple's marital home in Beverly Hills, photographers awaited his arrival at the bottom of a hill.

Why Ben Affleck lost his cool on the paparazzi

As soon as Affleck came into the light, they began flashing their bright camera clicks. On his way to the main road, Ben abruptly halted midway and exited his vehicle to unleash his fury at the photogs.

Chastising a man for apparently blinding him while driving his car, Affleck was visibly spotted pointing out to the photographer how his action could possibly injure someone. Ben had no plans of hearing out the other side of the explanation and walked away after speaking his mind.

On his way back, he addresses other photographers gathered at the location. Reiterating the dangerous extent of the safety issue, he appeared to inform them his daughter was also on her way down the hill. If they continued firing away their flashes, it could essentially result in a scary aftermath for her.

The paparazzi heeded the visibly frustrated Affleck's concerns. The video obtained by TMZ showed the 51-year-old actor saying, “Listen, man, you’re going to get me in an accident…Don’t flash your lights as I’m driving down the driveway.”

The Oscar winner continued lecturing the photogs, rightly so, “Don’t do that. That’s dangerous. You don’t even know if that’s me… You could cause an accident.”

"I can’t see. You’re going to get somebody hurt doing this s**t. Jesus Christ, my daughter’s coming down here… If you flash your lights on her, you’re putting her in danger. Do you understand that?” warned the famed director.

Beknownst to Affleck, fans have persistently smirked at memes insinuating that the Air star is always “mad” at someone. He recently directly addressed rumours surrounding his marriage with JLo and such claims. “I don’t like a lot of attention. This is why people see me and they’re like, ‘Why is this dude always mad?’ Because someone had their camera sticking in my face, and I’m like, ‘OK, here we go,” the former Batman said.

Ben and Jen are reportedly living on separate turfs, with the former staying at a rental in Brentwood. More reports flooded the web earlier, stating the embattled pair are trying to sell their lavish $60 million estate.