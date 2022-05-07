Benedict Cumberbatch, Marvel's Doctor Strange, talks about his love for lassi: ‘Love how it cools the palate’

Benedict Cumberbatch, the star of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is no stranger to India. The actor has made multiple visits to the country, albeit before he found international fame through his roles as Sherlock and Doctor Strange. In a recent interview promoting his latest release, the actor spoke about his time in India and about the food he loved during his stay here. Also read: Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch chooses Shah Rukh Khan over Hrithik Roshan to be part of MCU: 'Khan is great'

Benedict began his acting career in theatre in the early 2000s along with a handful of roles on TV. He made his film debut in 2006. It was the BBC show Sherlock that gave him global stardom. He played the title role in the modern-day adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s popular detective stories. He found further fame as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role he is reprising in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which released this Friday.

Previously, Benedict has spoken about how he stayed in a Tibetan monastery in West Bengal once for several months as a teenager. He touched upon it once again in an interaction with Brut. On being asked if he has ever visited India, he said, “Yes! Once for about six months when I was 19. I taught in a Tibetan Buddhist monastery in West Bengal, near Darjeeling, Sonada. And then I travelled a little bit around the north of India. Never really made it to the south but spent a wonderful month in Rajasthan. Very, very fond of my time there!”

Benedict then spoke about the kind of food that he loved the most during his stay in India. “Tibetan tea I got an odd kind of taste for, which is saying something. It’s kind of milky and buttery and salty. And I love their dumplings as well so I ate a lot of Tibetan food, obviously. Raita, I love, lassi, I love. I love how it cools the palate especially if you’re a hot-hit with the curry,” he added.

The 46-year-old is currently filming the adventure comedy film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, where he is playing the titular character. Based on the stories by Roald Dahl, the film also stars Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, and Rupert Friend. It is set to release on Netflix later this year.

