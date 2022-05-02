Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch chooses Shah Rukh Khan over Hrithik Roshan to be part of MCU: 'Khan is great'

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch has chosen actor Shah Rukh Khan to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In a new interview, the actor was asked which Hindi movie actor, Shah Rukh or actor Hrithik Roshan, he believes can feature in MCU. Benedict also spoke about his connection with India. (Also Read | Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earns ₹ 20 crore in advance booking in India, eyes huge opening)

Shah Rukh Khan has featured as a superhero in Ra.One (2011). Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Armaan Verma, Shahana Goswami, Tom Wu, Dalip Tahil and Satish Shah. Hrithik Roshan has also been part of superhero films such as Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013).

News agency PTI asked Benedict to name an actor he thinks can be part of the MCU. He asked for options and PTI suggested the names of Shah Rukh and Hrithik. Benedict said, “Khan is great.”

Benedict also spoke about India where he visited after taking a gap year after his school. He had travelled to Darjeeling to teach English at a Tibetan monastery and recalled his six-month-long stay in India. He said, "I love your country, I love your culture and cultures. It feels like I was there almost a lifetime ago, in my late teens for six months of teaching, exploring and travelling as well. I'd love to have an excuse to come back and if that's to interact with the first Indian superhero, bring it on."

The actor will be seen next in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The part two of Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange (2016) marks the actor's fifth appearance as Dr Stephen Strange aka Sorcerer Supreme in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres across India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on May 6. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has collected over ₹10 crore in pre-sale bookings in the country, as per the report.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by Sam Raimi and also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The sequel follows Doctor Strange as he tries to contain the aftermath of the multiverse-fracturing spell he cast in the 2021 hit film Spider-Man No Way Home, which caused villains from across the multiverse to spill over into the central Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.