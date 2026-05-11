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Benedict Cumberbatch caught in road rage incident; gets into heated argument with cyclist who calls him 'deluded liar'

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch was recorded having a heated exchange with a cyclist on the streets of London.

May 11, 2026 09:12 am IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
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Sherlock and Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch was caught in an insavoury exchange with a cyclist on the streets of London recently. The British actor was recorded in an undated but recent video having a heated exchange with the cyclist, trading barbs over an alleged traffic infraction.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s road rage incident

Benedict Cumberbatch had a heated exchange with a cyclist in London.

British tabloid The Sun published a video that shows Benedict standing next to a masked cyclist, accusing him of verbally abusing him. In the video, Benedict, dressed in a grey jacket, is arguing with the cyclist, whose face is hidden under a cap and a mask. The cyclist can be heard saying, “You’re deluded, you’re lying. I was behind you the entire time.” The actor replied, “Dude, you verbally abused me.” The cyclist accused Benedict of breaking multiple traffic rules, saying, “You went through a zebra crossing, you went through three lights.”

The publication reported that the altercation lasted about 10 minutes before the pair went their separate ways. No charges were filed. An eyewitness was quoted as saying, “It was crazy. It was such a pompous road rage that it almost felt like it had been staged. Benedict still managed to charm everyone watching, even though he was having a meltdown. The masked guy was obviously some kind of vigilante – he was really taken aback when he saw it was Benedict Cumberbatch, but he doubled down on his rage.” The report added that Benedict was sweet to the fans and onlookers gathered there, despite his agitated state. “These school kids asked, ‘is that Dr Strange?’ Benedict said, ‘not at the moment, in a minute’; he was lovely with them, they were awe-struck,” the eyewitness added.

About Benedict Cumberbatch

 
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