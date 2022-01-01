Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Betty White, ‘first lady of television’, dies days ahead of her 100th birthday
hollywood

Betty White, ‘first lady of television’, dies days ahead of her 100th birthday

Veteran television star Betty White has died. She was 99 years old and known for starring in shows such as Golden Girls and for her charming humour.
Betty White ruled television for multiple decades. 
Published on Jan 01, 2022 01:27 AM IST
AP |

Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99.

People and the Washington Post reported White’s death.

Her witty style gave life to a roster of quirky characters over more than a half-century. They included the oddball Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls” and the outspoken caretaker on “Hot In Cleveland.”

She also drew laughs with occasional salty one-liners in the 2009 comedy “The Proposal” and the horror spoof “Lake Placid.” By popular demand, she hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2011.

White once said her character Sue Ann Nivens in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” could be “icky-sweet” but was “really a piranha type.” That role brought her two Emmys.

People and the Washington Post reported White’s death.

Her witty style gave life to a roster of quirky characters over more than a half-century. They included the oddball Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls and the outspoken caretaker on Hot In Cleveland.

She also drew laughs with occasional salty one-liners in the 2009 comedy The Proposal and the horror spoof Lake Placid. By popular demand, she hosted Saturday Night Live in 2011.

RELATED STORIES

White once said her character Sue Ann Nivens in The Mary Tyler Moore Show could be “icky-sweet” but was “really a piranha type.” That role brought her two Emmys.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
death hollywood
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final
Omicron Symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP