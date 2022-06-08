Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Black Adam trailer: Watch Dwayne Johnson in action as he changes 'hierarchy of power in the DC universe’

Black Adam Trailer: The first look at Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam has officially arrived, and it's about to ‘change the hierarchy of power in the DC universe’. 
Trailer for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson's long-awaited DC film Black Adam dropped on Wednesday.
Published on Jun 08, 2022 07:47 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Dwayne Johnson unveiled the first official trailer for Black Adam on Wednesday. In the over two-minute trailer, also shared by Warner Bros. and DC Comics, the actor is seen as the titular DC Comics villain. In the trailer of Dwayne’s long-awaited take on the DC Comics antihero, you’ll meet the man in black himself, as well as many other heroes. The trailer looked like a dark mythological tale. Read more: Dwayne Johnson announces Black Adam film, fans say ‘you just made DC universe a hell of a lot better’

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Dwayne wrote, “As promised, our world premiere @blackadammovie trailer. This passion project has become my DNA and the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change. The world needed a hero. It got Black Adam. Rage.”

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam is scheduled to release on October 21. The superhero film will include lesser-known heroes – members of the Justice Society of America – such as Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan).

“There are a couple of things we wanted to convey [with that trailer],” producer Hiram Garcia said at a recent press event. “One, that the movie’s fun. The movie’s big. Two, I think that when you see Black Adam, you realize that we’re honouring the comic book version of Black Adam. He doesn’t pull his punches. He can be judge, jury, and executioner. And his approach to how he does things is very much opposite of what typical heroes would do.”

It’s been many years since Dwayne Johnson began talking about playing the DC Comics character, Black Adam. In 2019, the actor shared his first look in and as Black Adam, along with its release date, which was later postponed. Black Adam is a fictional superhero character appearing in American comic books published by DC Comics. Black Adam has been in the pipeline for a long time. Dwayne was cast as the DC villain in 2007, but with 2017's Shazam being a big hit, production reportedly sped up on The Rock's spin-off.

