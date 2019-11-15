Dwayne Johnson announces Black Adam film, fans say ‘you just made DC universe a hell of a lot better’

hollywood

Dwayne Johnson’s “superhero dreams” have finally come true as he shared his first look in and as Black Adam, along with its release date. “The DC comic’s superhero character is blessed by magic with powers equal to Superman. Adam is rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who will always do right for the people,” wrote Johnson while describing his character on Instagram on Thursday.

Announcing the release date of the film - December 22, 2021 - he also shared his first look as Black Adam dressed in a powerful black suit with a cape and lit golden eyes. A lighting sign is also seen designed around the neckline of the costume.

Sharing the same on social media, the star in the caption added that he has always dreamed about being a superhero while growing up, and, in particular, loved Superman. “But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority,” he added.

“Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true,” the Hobbs and Shaw actor continued.

Adding that the role “is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career”, the 47-year-old continued, “I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together.”

Fans loved seeing their favourite actor as the DC superhero. “Would you look at that, Dwayne Johnson will be becoming a superhero..BLACK ADAM,” wrote one. “F*CK YEAH THIS IS GOING TO BE SO COOL #THEROCK #BLACKADAM,” wrote another excited fan. Check out more reactions:

@TheRock becoming #BlackAdam in the @DCComics universe is going to be epic!! 🙌👊

Going to be strange seeing you on the villain side of things, but cannot wait non the less!! — DURRMINATORR (@DURRMINATORR) November 15, 2019

Me watching Batman, Suicide squad and Black Adam in 2021 pic.twitter.com/IV0WI7C0Ai — larson (@splanety) November 15, 2019

Hopefully the rock doesn’t disappoint, I want to see a WHOLE different side to the rock’s acting #BlackAdam — Dannyyfromthe02 (@DANNYFROMTHE02) November 15, 2019

I don’t know anything about #BlackAdam (besides what Google has taught me in the past few mins) so not sure what to expect from D-Wayne but.... pic.twitter.com/qtroBrhHgt — Gemini Can't Tell You Why (@GeminiLeFay) November 15, 2019

the Batman and Black Adam in the same year? dc stans won pic.twitter.com/V3jG4t1g1n — malik (@selinakravitz) November 14, 2019

The character was created by Otto Binder and C.C. Beck and is the enemy of Shazam, whose role was essayed by actor Zachary Levi in the 2019 film of the same name. Johnson is also awaiting the release of Jumanji: The Next Level which is the sequel to the 2017 film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The film stars Karen Gillian, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Nick Jonas among others and is slated to hit big screens this year on December 13.

