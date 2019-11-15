e-paper
Dwayne Johnson announces Black Adam film, fans say ‘you just made DC universe a hell of a lot better’

Actor Dwayne Johnson will soon be seen as Black Adam, a DC superhero. The film will release in 2021.

hollywood Updated: Nov 15, 2019 16:48 IST

Asian News International
Dwayne Johnson will play Black Adam.
         

Dwayne Johnson’s “superhero dreams” have finally come true as he shared his first look in and as Black Adam, along with its release date. “The DC comic’s superhero character is blessed by magic with powers equal to Superman. Adam is rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who will always do right for the people,” wrote Johnson while describing his character on Instagram on Thursday.

Announcing the release date of the film - December 22, 2021 - he also shared his first look as Black Adam dressed in a powerful black suit with a cape and lit golden eyes. A lighting sign is also seen designed around the neckline of the costume.

 

View this post on Instagram

The Man in Black ⚡️ Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people. It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time - SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together. BLACK ADAM 12.22.21 ⚡️ Huge thank you to my friends, @jimlee and @bosslogic for this first time ever bad ass collaboration.

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Sharing the same on social media, the star in the caption added that he has always dreamed about being a superhero while growing up, and, in particular, loved Superman. “But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority,” he added.

“Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true,” the Hobbs and Shaw actor continued.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares an old letter written to him by young Abhishek, wins the internet

Adding that the role “is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career”, the 47-year-old continued, “I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together.”

Fans loved seeing their favourite actor as the DC superhero. “Would you look at that, Dwayne Johnson will be becoming a superhero..BLACK ADAM,” wrote one. “F*CK YEAH THIS IS GOING TO BE SO COOL #THEROCK #BLACKADAM,” wrote another excited fan. Check out more reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

The character was created by Otto Binder and C.C. Beck and is the enemy of Shazam, whose role was essayed by actor Zachary Levi in the 2019 film of the same name. Johnson is also awaiting the release of Jumanji: The Next Level which is the sequel to the 2017 film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The film stars Karen Gillian, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Nick Jonas among others and is slated to hit big screens this year on December 13.

