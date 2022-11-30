Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Tenoch Huerta addresses viral Namor's 'bulge' tweet, 'I'm not going to lie to people'

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Tenoch Huerta is finally addressing all the rumours about whether his bulge was edited out of the film by Marvel or not. (Also read: Samuel Jackson slams Quentin Tarantino's 'superheroes killed stars' comment: 'Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther')

Ever since the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, actor Tenoch Huerta has been getting a lot of attention for his performance in the film, where he plays the aquatic antihero Namor, from the underwater nation of Talokan. In the film, Namor's character wears green trunks, some minor armour, and mostly ceremonial jewellery. Fans were quick to notice something else too, as a user on Twitter quickly pointed out that Namor's bulge had been removed with the help of CGI. The tweet showed two pictures of the actor side-by-side, with the image on the left a little different compared to the one in the right.

Now Tenoch has revealed the truth behind this in an interview with Rolling Stone, saying, "No, I mean, I'm not going to lie to people. Every man in the world, we have fragile masculinity, but not in that issue. I will say, the right one, the real one is the photo on the right." He added: "The only thing that I can say is the original was the photo [on] the right. Without [the bulge]! That's original."

The Mexican actor also revealed about the physical transformation required to play the mutant ruler in the film, saying that not only was he concerned but how, "I actually worry about it. No, it's a big problem, man." The actor thought it would be not helpful if he is called back to play Namor again.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follows Shuri (Letitia Wright) along her family who deal with the loss of King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), revolving the actor's death back in 2020. It released in theatres in November 11 and has since grossed $670 million at the global box office.

