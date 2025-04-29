Blake Lively had ‘hypnotic effect’ on Ryan Reynolds at Another Simple Favor NYC premiere: Body language expert

Blake Lively was joined by Ryan Reynolds for the New York City premiere of Another Simple Favor on Sunday. The couple have continued to keep a united front amid the ongoing legal drama with Justin Baldoni. However, the Gossip Girl star seemingly had a “hypnotic effect” on the Deadpool star during their recent red carpet appearance in the Big Apple, according to a body language expert. US actress Blake Lively (L) and husband Canadian-US actor Ryan Reynolds attend the New York special screening of "Another Simple Favor" at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York on April 27, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)(AFP)

Body language expert decodes Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' behaviour at Another Simple Favor premiere

“Blake's directive hand signals to Ryan on the red carpet show, not only her previously-illustrated fondness for directing the action out on the red carpet, but also Ryan's loyal and obedient-looking responses that create the look of sticking his nose straight into a human hand-propellor,” Judi James told Daily Mail, referencing to a video shared on X, in which Lively is seen frantically gesturing with her hand toward someone as Reynolds appeared puzzled.

James went on to say, “It's hard to see if Blake's circling, winding hand gesture is aimed at someone else further along the red carpet or if it's a signal to Ryan to motivate him to set off to work the camera poses.” “It looks like she's winding up clockwork or doing some kind of countdown to rev him into instant action before he gets that extra push or nudge on the back from her other hand as he sets off,” she added

The body language expert further noted that Lively struck the “Look at me I'm a Goddess” and “Hand of Possession” poses on the red carpet. Describing their poses, James added, “They actually end the nuzzling whispers with a moment of mouth and face closeness that creates a thirst-trap pause where it looks for one moment as though they will share a smacker before separating to work the crowds in a double-pronged PR surge.”