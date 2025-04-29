Blake Lively recreates Beyonce's blonde, butter yellow look: Who wore it better?

If there is one thing Blake Lively swears by, it's her self-assurance of not 'needing' a stylist, no matter the scale of the event. The more misses-than-hits fashion scorecard of the actor during her now infamous It Ends With Us press tour, which honestly was a method dressing overkill spree, thankfully seems to have found some resolution with Blake's more recent keynote appearances for her next big release, Another Simple Favor. Blake Lively recreates Beyonce's look from 2024

A sequel to the 2018 black comedy thriller A Simple Favor, Blake will be returning as the intimidatingly chic and insurmountably shady, Emily Nelson. So it goes without saying, she can't falter on the fashion front for the press tour. For the Lincoln Center premiere of the film, Blake channeled a fun yet posh vibe in her off-white and matte silver Tamara Ralph couture gown with her signature beachy waves.

For the after party, Blake pulled a quick switcheroo in her Sergio Hudson Spring 2025 three-piece set. A tart silken butter yellow maxi was layered with a cream-hued sweater top and a matching waist-cinching belt with gold hardware. Lemon earrings, a bedazzled Judith Lieber martini bag and an equally shimmering pair of ombre Christian Louboutin pumps made for the final Amalfi-coded details.

Now save for the accessorisation where Blake very artfully brought her kitschy self forward, the look was a thorough recreation of Beyonce's look from Glamour's Woman of the Year event last year. Queen Bey too, had channeled her inner blonde with a platinum yellow crop of old Hollywood glam hair. Sheer butter-yellow gloves were the final detail.

While Beyonce's look was all out sophisticated, Blake took the brief ahead, adding some fun, tropical (and topical!) pieces to the mix. As far as the hair goes, Blake rarely, IF ever, switches up her organised bed-head vibe.

So between the two, whose look did you love more?