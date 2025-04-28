Ryan Reynolds supports Blake Lively at Another Simple Favor premiere amid Baldoni drama; Hugh Jackman joins

A little legal drama never bothered Blake Lively anyway! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the Another Simple Favour premiere in NYC

Blake, 37, stepped out in New York City, marking her presence at the premiere for her next big release, Another Simple Favor, the event for which was held at the hallowed Lincoln Center at Jazz. Director Paul Feig and of course equal parts star of the show Anna Kendrick were also in attendance.

Supporting Blake for her first big press tour since the It Ends With Us debacle which literally ended in a $400 million dollar spate of lawsuits, was husband Ryan Reynolds. Ryan, 48, was beaming ear-to-ear as he walked the red carpet on Blake's arm. While the Gossip Girl alum was dressed in a lovely Tamara Ralph couture number in goose white with geometric streaks of grey, Ryan complimented his wife in a dapper grey plaid suit.

Blake's emotional support clan didn't just end there. Also present was Ryan's platonic other-half Hugh Jackman, presumably there as a token of public support for Blake, who will be going head to head with Justin Baldoni in the courtroom, come March 26.

To refresh your context, Blake and Justin collaborated for their last release It Ends With Us (2024), the official adaptation of Colleen Hoover's book of the same name. In the aftermath of the film's release, Blake sued him (as well as Wayfarer Studios — his production company) for reported sexual harassment as well as a preemptive smear campaign. Justin not only flat out denied the allegations but slapped Blake, Ryan, their publicist Leslie Sloane as well as Sloane's PR firm Vision PR, Inc. for $400 million, alleging defamation, civil extortion and more.

Coming back to the couple and Ryan being a pillar of support for Blake (as he should!), the face of Deadpool admitted to being "incredibly in awe of (his) wife in many ways" in a byte to PEOPLE.

During a 'More to Parkinson's' Panel with Acadia Pharmaceuticals at GH on the Park in NYC, Ryan further added, "I don't know that I've met somebody stronger. And her coping mechanisms are just coffee, which is amazing to me because I don't know how I could hold what she holds and do it with (her) grace and strength. It's pretty profound".

Another Simple Favor will be available for streaming on OTT on May 1.