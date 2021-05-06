Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Blake Lively to star in adaptation of Lady Killer comic book for Netflix
Blake Lively to star in adaptation of Lady Killer comic book for Netflix

In the adaptation, Blake Lively will be seen playing Josie Schuller, a perfect 1950s housewife who has a secret existence as a killer on hire. The film will be adapted by writer Diablo Cody.
UPDATED ON MAY 06, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Blake Lively's Netflix film Lady Killer is based on the Dark Horse Comic series.(REUTERS)

Hollywood actor Blake Lively has signed on to headline the Netflix feature Lady Killer, based on the Dark Horse Comic series.

According to Entertainment Weekly, The Rhythm Section actor will also serve as producer on the film to be adapted by Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody.

Lady Killer is a comic book series written by Joelle Jones and Jamie S Rich, illustrated by Jones, and coloured by Laura Allred.

In the film, Lively will play Josie Schuller, who, on the face of it, is the perfect 1950's housewife. But when she's not catering to the needs of her family, she leads a secret life as a highly-trained killer for hire.

The picture will be produced by Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment along with Lively and Kate Vorhoff for B for Effort.

Cody, whose scripting credits include Juno and Tully, most recently wrote the upcoming Madonna biopic at Universal, which Madonna will direct.

Lively's husband, actor Ryan Reynolds is best known for playing the foul-mouthed Marvel Comics hero Deadpool.

In 2011, the couple co-starred in Warner Bros' Green Lantern, which was a DC Comics adaptation.

Cody, whose scripting credits include Juno and Tully, most recently wrote the upcoming Madonna biopic at Universal, which Madonna will direct.

Lively's husband, actor Ryan Reynolds is best known for playing the foul-mouthed Marvel Comics hero Deadpool.

In 2011, the couple co-starred in Warner Bros' Green Lantern, which was a DC Comics adaptation.

