Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / 'Blessed was I…': ‘James Bond’ Pierce Brosnan goes nostalgic while wishing wife on her birthday

'Blessed was I…': ‘James Bond’ Pierce Brosnan goes nostalgic while wishing wife on her birthday

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Sep 27, 2023 08:51 AM IST

The former James Bond actor took to Instagram on Monday and shared a picture offering a bouquet of 60 red roses to Keely.

Pierce Brosnan made a lovely wish for his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan on her 60th birthday on Monday. While sharing the birthday wish, he became nostalgic and remembered the time when he met her in the city of Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

Pierce Brosnan(Reuters)

The former James Bond actor took to Instagram on Monday and shared a picture offering a bouquet of 60 red roses to Keely. He captioned the picture as, "Sixty roses for my brown eyed girl on her 60th birthday. Forever happy and blessed was I to be sitting there when you walked around the corner early one morning in Cabo San Lucas".

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The pair have been happily married for 22 years. They got married in Ireland in 2001. The couple have two sons namely Dylan and Paris.

ALSO READ| Martin Scorsese urges filmmakers to fight back against comic book movie culture: ‘We’ve got to save cinema'

Earlier, in May, Pierce had celebrated his 70th birthday. Wishing him then, Keely had shared a photo of him standing in a field of wildflowers.

"Happy Birthday my darling @piercebrosnanofficial. Wishing you a blessed, bountiful and adventurous new trip around the sun. It’s not how old you are … it’s how bold you are in life. I love you with all my heart," Keely's post read.

Pierce is well-known for reprising the role of James Bond in several films of the franchise. He has acted in Bond films like GoldenEye, Die Another Day, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough. He has also acted in Hollywood movies like Laws of Attraction, The Tailor of Panama, The Ghost Writer, The Love Punch and numerous other films.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pierce brosnan us entertainment james bond
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP