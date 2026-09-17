Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon turn Heart of the Beast premiere into a date night

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon made a stylish appearance at the world premiere of Heart of the Beast in Tennessee, arriving hand-in-hand and sharing a series of affectionate moments on the red carpet. Pitt, who plays a former Special Forces officer in David Ayer’s survival thriller, leaned into the film’s military theme in a camouflage suit, while Ines looked elegant in a flowing pale blush gown with a plunging lace-trimmed neckline and tiered skirt.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon

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The couple stayed close as they posed for photographers, with Ines resting a hand on Pitt’s arm and smiling beside him. The premiere was held at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on September 16.

Their appearance comes just days after the couple attended the US Open men’s singles final in New York. Linked since late 2022, Pitt and Ines made their red-carpet debut together in 2024 at the premiere of Wolves. Since then, they have appeared together at several film events, including F1.

In Heart of the Beast, Pitt plays James Belmont, a Special Forces officer who is stranded in the Alaskan wilderness with his combat dog, Odin, after a plane crash. Early reactions to the film have praised Pitt’s performance, Ayer’s direction and the emotional bond between the soldier and his canine companion.

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