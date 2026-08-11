Brad Pitt reveals he felt suicidal amid family troubles, returned to drinking after 7 years sober: ‘Didn’t see way out’

After Angelina Jolie spoke about her divorce from Brad Pitt and how it impacted her family and health, Brad has also spoken about “family stuff”. The actor opened up about the mental toll that the family troubles took on him and even admitted that he felt suicidal for the first time during the tumultuous period.

Brad Pitt on being suicidal

Brad Pitt with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. (Photo by CARL COURT / AFP) (AFP)

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In an interview with Esquire, the Oscar-winning actor said, “I was never suicidal in any way. It was just not my makeup. In fact, if I have any afflictions, it's probably being a congenital optimist. Which has helped many times, and it's also got me – I've walked foolishly head-on into a Mack truck because of my optimism.”

While declining to go into detail, Brad said “family stuff” played a role in his deteriorating mental health. He said, “I've never been suicidal except for one little period. And in that one little period, I just didn't see a way out. The pain was so oppressive that – I wasn't going to act on this – but I could feel the cold steel of the bullet in my head, and it felt like relief. And I thought, 'Oh, OK, now I understand.' I understand suicide, in the sense that it's just relief. It's just looking for relief from the pain. But I also think we have incredible survival instincts. And for me, that immediately kicked in.”

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{{^usCountry}} Brad shared that he was sober for seven years but got back to drinking, albeit in a moderate and restrained manner. 'I have to live again' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brad shared that he was sober for seven years but got back to drinking, albeit in a moderate and restrained manner. 'I have to live again' {{/usCountry}}

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Recently, in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Angelina Jolie opened up about her dating life. Speaking candidly, she shared that she hasn’t “dated since she divorced a decade ago”. “I'm thinking I have to live again. Be free again. In a way that maybe life has broken me a little bit,” she said.

Angelina and Brad’s relationship

After meeting on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith in 2004, Angelina and Brad became one of Hollywood's most prominent couples. They dated for over a decade before tying the knot at their French estate in August 2014. They raised six children. However, their relationship didn’t last, and they separated in 2016. What followed was a complex and lengthy divorce battle. They finalised their divorce in December 2024. Since then, a few of the children who turned 18 decided to remove Pitt as their last name.

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Brad Pitt is now reportedly dating model Ines de Ramon.