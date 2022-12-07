Brendan Fraser says he starved to remain in shape for George of the Jungle

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
hollywood
Published on Dec 07, 2022 02:04 PM IST

Brendan Fraser recently revealed how he had to starve himself to remain in shape for the 1997 blockbuster movie 'George of the Jungle'.

Brendan Fraser recalled about his role in George of the Jungle in a recent interview with Adam Sandler.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Brendan Fraser is looking back at one of the most iconic roles in his career and opening up about how tough the experience was for him. The actor was taking about his role in the 1997 blockbuster George of the Jungle and said he had to starve himself to remain in shape. (Also read: Brendan Fraser sobs as The Whale gets 6-min standing ovation at Venice Film Festival, Dwayne Johnson praises him. Watch)

The actor who is making a comeback this year with Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, revealed about the grueling process of maintaining a strict physical shape in an interview with Adam Sandler, that was hosted by Variety as part of their annual Actors on Actors discussion.

When Adam Sandler asked Brendan Fraser about the process of getting into shape for the film based on the animated Tarzan series, the actor replied, "The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe... George wears a loincloth," Brendan said.

The Airheads costar then joked how Brendan was so in shape for the role that he made everyone else feel guilty during filming. "You weren't supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you did wrong by us, man. You made us feel bad about ourselves. Were you oiled up at all during 'George'?" Adam said.

"I was waxed. Starved of carbohydrates. I would drive home after work and stop to get something to eat. I needed some cash one day, and I went to the ATM, and I couldn't remember my PIN number because my brain was misfiring. Banging on the thing. I didn't eat that night," replied Brendan.

Brendan Fraser is mostly known for starring in a number of blockbuster movies in the 1990s and early 2000s. He recently received rave reviews for his leading performance in the critically acclaimed movie The Whale, also starring Sadie Sink and Hong Chau, which is produced by A24.

