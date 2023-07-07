Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari reacts to assault on her by NBA star Victor Wembanya's security

Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari has reacted to the alleged assault on the singer by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security official. On Wednesday night, Wembanyama’s security official allegedly slapped Britney in the face when she tried to reach to the NBA star for a photo while being at celebrity hotspot “Catch” inside the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Britney had visited the restaurant with her husband, Sam and two others for dinner.

Britney Spears

“I am opposed to violence in any form, especially without justification in the defense of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves,” posted Sam in Instagram story.

“Self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable. I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women,” his post further read.

Meanwhile, as per reports Damian Smith, personnel from Wembanyama’s security backhanded Britney, causing her to fall to the ground with her glasses off. The incident happened when Britney tapped on Wembanyama’s back, right shoulder to ask him for a photograph together.

Later, Smith apologised to the star singer stating that he didn't recognise her amid the swarm of fans. However, Britney has filed a police report on the matter, with Metropolitan Police Department.

According to a report in TMZ, law enforcement is handling the case as a criminal investigation and it may be referred to the District Attorney’s Office. Las Vegas police officials are likely to meet face-to-face with Britney to discuss the incident.

The alleged perpetrator, Damian Smith has been identified as the Director of Team Security for San Antonio Spurs, the team to which Wembanyama plays for.