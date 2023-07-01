Britney Spears goes overly emotional with ‘mine’ post on Hawaii-bound son Jayden

Britney Spears has shared another emotional post for her sons who are set to be relocated to Hawaii alongwith their father Kevin Federline. Britney Spears (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Britney took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a throwback picture of her son Jayden in which he can be seen playing video games. The "Hold Me Closer" singer captioned the image with a Chinese character which translates to "Mine".

In recent times, the 41-year-old singer has been quite active on Instagram, sharing lovely posts about her sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16. In the start of June, she had posted a pic of herself holding Jayden during his childhood, while walking through a parking lot. In another post, she had called her son Sean as her "first love".

Notably, Britney's two sons Jayden and Sean live with their father and her ex-husband Kevin, Kevin's current wife Victoria Prince, and their two children- Peyton, 8, and Jordan, 11. As per reports, Kevin is moving to Hawaii as Victoria has got a job offer at a university there.

However, fans of Britney have been claiming that the real reason behind the relocation by Kevin and family, is to extend child support benefits to Jayden and Sean, being paid by the singer. Reportedly, Hawaii allows child support benefits up to the age of 23 if they are enrolled full-time in either an accredited college or university or a vocational or trade school.

“A lot of people say a lot of stupid things,” said Federline to a paparazzo who questioned him on claims by Britney's fans.

Meanwhile, Britney has given her consent to the proposed relocation of her sons. Britney's ex-husband Kevin(through his lawyer) had sought her permission in moving their sons to Hawaii. Later, Britney's lawyer replied to the letter, he wrote back as quoted by Page Six: “To her credit, Britney Spears will not interfere with and consents to the relocation.”

