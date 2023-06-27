Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline denies moving to Hawaii to extend child support for their sons

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline has responded to reports that he is moving to Hawaii with their two sons and his current wife Victoria Prince, to extend child support from the pop singer. A new report by Page Six has quoted Federline as terming such talks as 'stupid'. Britney Spears (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

“A lot of people say a lot of stupid things,” said Federline to a paparazzo who questioned him on the matter on Monday.

Spears' fans were reasoning that Federline was moving to Hawaii to take advantage of the state's laws which advocate child support up to the age of 23 if someone is enrolled full-time in either an accredited college or university or a vocational or trade school.

Notably, Spears makes payments to Federline for child support of their two sons- Sean Preston and Jayden James.

Earlier, reports said that Federline wanted to relocate to Hawaii as his current wife got a job offer there. The move was reportedly also aimed at tackling the public attention they receive due to relationship with Spears. As per reports, Spears had given her consent to the proposed relocation.

In recent times, Spears has been sharing lovely posts and throwback photos related to her sons ahead of their relocation.

"Hold Me Closer" singer Spears was married to Federline between October 2004 to July 2007. She is currently married to Sam Asghari.