Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Samberg lands mystery role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The much-awaited Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been creating quite a buzz in the entertainment world ever since its announcement. And now, the movie has added another feather to its cap by casting Brooklyn Nine-Nine famed actor Andy Samberg in a mystery role. Excitement surrounds Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with Andy Samberg joining the cast in a mystery role.(Twitter)

The news was shared on The Lonely Island's official Instagram account, a comedy and music group that Samberg is a part of. He will be joining his fellow bandmate Jorma Taccone, who was cast as the villainous Renaissance-themed version of Adrian Toomes/Vulture earlier this summer.

Although director Joaquim Dos Santos had previously teased the inclusion of secret cameos in the movie, it remains unknown who Samberg will be playing. One character he had hinted at was Scarlet Spider, a clone from the comic books, but the identity of the actor who voices him has yet to be revealed.

Samberg's inclusion in the cast has caused a stir among fans of the Spider-Verse series, as his addition indicates that the sequel will be just as star-studded as its predecessor. Across the Spider-Verse features a whopping 240 characters, and the fact that some cameos are being kept under wraps only adds to the anticipation.

The sequel is set to hit cinemas on June 2nd and will follow Miles Morales as he journeys across the Multiverse with a group of Spider-People, including Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker. The heroes are tasked with protecting the multiverse's survival, and Miles must learn what it means to be a hero to save the ones he loves most.

With Samberg's comedic talent and range as an actor, fans are eagerly anticipating his role in the film. Could he be playing a new Spider-Person, or will he be portraying a villain? The possibilities are endless, and we'll have to wait until the film's release to find out.

Until then, fans can look forward to the star-studded cast, including Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, and Oscar Isaac as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man 2099. And who knows, maybe we'll even get a surprise cameo or two from Samberg's fellow Lonely Island members.

