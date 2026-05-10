Bruce Willis’ forgotten 1993 action flop is dominating Netflix charts 33 years later; here’s why

A forgotten action thriller starring Bruce Willis is getting a surprising second life on Netflix more than three decades after struggling at the box office. According to CBR, Willis’ 1993 film Striking Distance recently climbed to the No. 3 spot on Netflix’s most-watched movie rankings in the United States, based on streaming data from FlixPatrol. Directed by Rowdy Herrington, Striking Distance starred Willis as Pittsburgh detective Tom Hardy. (Instagram/ Demi Moore)

The movie has reportedly outperformed several newer releases on the platform, trailing only Netflix titles Apex and Swapped.

The unexpected resurgence comes 33 years after the thriller was widely viewed as a disappointing theatrical release.

Why is the movie trending again? CBR suggested that streaming platforms like Netflix often give overlooked films an opportunity to reach new audiences long after their original release.

Unlike moviegoers in the early 1990s who had to buy tickets specifically to see the film in theaters, streaming audiences can now discover Striking Distance casually through subscriptions, lowering expectations and allowing viewers to enjoy it as a straightforward action thriller.

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The outlet also noted that nostalgia for gritty 1990s action movies may be helping fuel renewed interest in Willis’ older catalog.

Additionally, fans continue revisiting Willis’ films following the actor’s retirement from Hollywood after his health challenges in recent years.

Film faced major problems behind the scenes Directed by Rowdy Herrington, Striking Distance starred Willis as Pittsburgh detective Tom Hardy, who investigates corruption within the police force while pursuing a serial killer tied to his father’s death.

The film also featured Sarah Jessica Parker, Dennis Farina, Tom Sizemore and John Mahoney.

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Despite its cast, the production reportedly became troubled during filming. CBR, citing Entertainment Weekly, reported that the movie underwent heavy reshoots after test audiences reacted poorly to the original cut.

A person close to the production allegedly described the movie as “Hudson Hawk without the laughs."

The extended production also increased costs significantly. According to CBR, the film’s budget ballooned to around $30 million, while its reported $77 million global box office performance was considered underwhelming for a Bruce Willis-led action film during that era.