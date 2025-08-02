HBO confirms And Just Like That Season 3 will be show's last, Sarah Jessica Parker bids farewell to Carrie Bradshaw

And Just Like That’s third season will mark the formal conclusion of the series, announced showrunner Michael Patrick King. The 12-episode installment of the Sex and the City sequel series ends on August 14, 2025. HBO Max's social media outlets announced the end of the show as the current season approaches its last two episodes. Sarah Jessica Parker will be bidding farewell to her character Carrie Bradshaw with 'And Just Like That' finale season(X/And Just Like That)

Michael Patrick King revealed that while writing the final episode, it became clear this was the right time to wrap up Carrie Bradshaw’s decades-long story. In collaboration with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys, and Sarah Aubrey, the creative team opted to close the chapter with a two-part finale, reported Variety.

And Just Like That Season 3: Carrie Bradshaw’s last chapter

Sarah Jessica Parker, who has portrayed Carrie for nearly three decades, dropped a post on Instagram to reflect on the emotional weight of saying goodbye to the character. In her message, she wrote, “Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all.”

Sarah added that she and MPK together recognized that this chapter is now complete. The actor called her work on And Just Like That a “joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work,” expressing deep gratitude for the cast, crew, and global fans.

The journey of Carrie Bradshaw

The Sex and the City franchise began in 1998 and ran for six seasons, spawning two feature films and a prequel, The Carrie Diaries. Carrie, Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) reappeared in the 2021 revival, And Just Like That, as they dealt with life, grief, and love in their fifties.

Kim Cattrall, who portrayed Samantha Jones, made a fleeting appearance in Season 2 via text message but declined to reprise her role as a lead. The show also introduced new characters like Seema (Sarita Choudhary) and LTW (Nicole Ari Parker), expanding the series’ perspective, the THR report stated.

Mixed reviews, loyal viewers

Despite the conversations and season 3 becoming a definitive source of "hate-watching" on social media, viewership has been solid, and the audience has engaged with the show weekly. Season 3 featured Carrie's final romantic arc with Aidan (John Corbett), which ended in heartbreak.

According to the writers, the relationship “feels pretty permanent” and gives audiences a sense of closure, returning Carrie to her most iconic state: being single in New York.

And Just Like That Season 3: What’s next?

The last few episodes air in August, bringing closure to a series of characters that have become cultural favorites. As King said, “it’s all tied up, we’ll see what happens,” giving a slight open door but right now, the series is officially concluding.

FAQs:

Is And Just Like That Season 3 available?

Yes, And Just Like That Season 3 premiered on May 29, 2025. It consists of 12 episodes released weekly on Thursdays at 9 pm ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO Max, with the finale airing on August 14, 2025.

Will Samantha come back in Season 3?

Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones does not appear on screen in Season 3. She had a cameo via text message in one episode (“Under the Table”), but has not returned as Samantha in a full capacity.

Is Steve in Season 3?

Yes, Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) returns in Episode 10, reuniting with Miranda.

Was that the finale of And Just Like That?

Yes, the Season 3 finale, scheduled for August 14, 2025, will also serve as the series finale.