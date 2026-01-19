'Netflix wants to push action set pieces early in films': Matt Damon on how streamer is catering to 'people on phones'

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who were recently seen in the Netflix film The Rip, have opened up on how the streaming service is quietly changing the way action movies are filmed and made. Appearing on a podcast, the two friends shared their experiences of getting notes from Netflix on The Rip. Matt Damon stars in The Rip as a cop.

Matt Damon on changing action films on streaming The actor duo recently appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience to promote The Rip. During the podcast, Matt Damon pointed out that because viewers give a "very different level of attention" to a movie at home versus in a theatre, Netflix wants to push the action set pieces toward the front of the runtime. “The standard way to make an action movie that we learned was, you usually have three set pieces. One in the first act, one in the second, one in the third,” Matt explained, adding, “You spend most of your money on that one in the third act. That's your finale. And now they're like, ‘Can we get a big one in the first five minutes? We want people to stay. And it wouldn't be terrible if you reiterated the plot three or four times in the dialogue because people are on their phones while they're watching,’”

Ben Affleck praises Adolescence Ben Affleck then cut in, adding that the streamer formula for successful content isn't the only way. Using Netflix’s sensational hit, Adolescence, as an example, the actor-filmmaker added, “But then you look at Adolescence, and it didn't do any of that, and it's great. And it's dark too. It's tragic and intense. [It's about] this guy who finds out his kid is accused of murder. There are long shots of the back of their heads. They get in the car, nobody says anything.”