Callum Turner's wedding look has everyone zooming in after Dua Lipa shares photos—and it's all about his shirt

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have finally shared the first official photos from their lavish Sicily wedding celebrations, but while the singer's couture Chanel gown has drawn plenty of attention, it's the actor's understated wedding shirt that's become an unexpected talking point.

While Turner's shirt earned praise, Lipa wowed fans in a custom Chanel Haute Couture wedding dress designed by Matthieu Blazy.(Instagram/ @dualipa)

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The newlyweds posted a series of intimate wedding portraits on Instagram on Saturday, with Lipa simply captioning the carousel, "Mr & Mrs."

The images offered fans their first detailed look at the couple's bespoke wedding attire.

The subtle shirt detail catching everyone's attention

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{{^usCountry}} Turner wore a custom Louis Vuitton suit for the ceremony, but according to British GQ, the standout feature of his look wasn't the tailoring, it was his classic pleated-bib tuxedo shirt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Turner wore a custom Louis Vuitton suit for the ceremony, but according to British GQ, the standout feature of his look wasn't the tailoring, it was his classic pleated-bib tuxedo shirt. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The publication praised the actor for choosing the traditional formalwear staple, noting that the pleated front added a timeless touch to an otherwise modern wedding ensemble. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The publication praised the actor for choosing the traditional formalwear staple, noting that the pleated front added a timeless touch to an otherwise modern wedding ensemble. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Unlike the plain dress shirts many contemporary grooms opt for, Turner's shirt featured delicate pleats running down the front, paired with a point collar and bow tie. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike the plain dress shirts many contemporary grooms opt for, Turner's shirt featured delicate pleats running down the front, paired with a point collar and bow tie. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The magazine added that while Turner could have opted for a simpler shirt, the pleated bib gave the outfit extra character. Dua Lipa stuns in custom Chanel gown {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The magazine added that while Turner could have opted for a simpler shirt, the pleated bib gave the outfit extra character. Dua Lipa stuns in custom Chanel gown {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While Turner's shirt earned praise from menswear experts, Lipa wowed fans in a custom Chanel Haute Couture wedding dress designed by Matthieu Blazy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Turner's shirt earned praise from menswear experts, Lipa wowed fans in a custom Chanel Haute Couture wedding dress designed by Matthieu Blazy. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Page Six, the gown featured intricate feather and crystal embellishments, while her veil was hand-embroidered with beads and feathers and finished with hand-cut organza appliqués. Chanel said the dress was handcrafted at its Haute Couture ateliers in Paris, with the singer completing the look in custom white satin pumps by Massaro.

The newly released photographs capture the couple embracing, popping champagne and celebrating with family and friends during their Sicily wedding festivities.

The Sicily celebration followed the couple's intimate civil wedding at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall in May.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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