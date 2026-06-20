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Callum Turner's wedding look has everyone zooming in after Dua Lipa shares photos—and it's all about his shirt

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner released official photos from their elegant Sicily wedding.

Jun 20, 2026 11:24 pm IST
By Prakriti Deb
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Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have finally shared the first official photos from their lavish Sicily wedding celebrations, but while the singer's couture Chanel gown has drawn plenty of attention, it's the actor's understated wedding shirt that's become an unexpected talking point.

While Turner's shirt earned praise, Lipa wowed fans in a custom Chanel Haute Couture wedding dress designed by Matthieu Blazy.(Instagram/ @dualipa)

The newlyweds posted a series of intimate wedding portraits on Instagram on Saturday, with Lipa simply captioning the carousel, "Mr & Mrs."

The images offered fans their first detailed look at the couple's bespoke wedding attire.

The subtle shirt detail catching everyone's attention

According to Page Six, the gown featured intricate feather and crystal embellishments, while her veil was hand-embroidered with beads and feathers and finished with hand-cut organza appliqués. Chanel said the dress was handcrafted at its Haute Couture ateliers in Paris, with the singer completing the look in custom white satin pumps by Massaro.

The newly released photographs capture the couple embracing, popping champagne and celebrating with family and friends during their Sicily wedding festivities.

The Sicily celebration followed the couple's intimate civil wedding at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall in May.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

us news hollywood dua lipa us celebrities
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Callum Turner's wedding look has everyone zooming in after Dua Lipa shares photos—and it's all about his shirt
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