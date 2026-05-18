...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Cate Blanchett laments that #MeToo movement 'got killed very quickly' in Hollywood: ‘I’m still on film sets and….’

Speaking at Cannes, actor Cate Blanchett said that the #MeToo movement in Hollywood ‘got killed’, leading to inequalities still persisting on film sets.

May 18, 2026 08:24 am IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
Advertisement

Actor Cate Blanchett has spoken out about how she feels that the #MeToo movement in Hollywood “got killed very quickly”, leading to issues still persisting on film sets across America.

Cate Blanchett on #MeToo in Hollywood

Cate Blanchett arrives for the screening of the film Garance (Another Day) at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France on May 17, 2026. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)(AFP)

Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, the two-time Oscar winner touched upon many issues in a wide-ranging staged conversation. During that conversation, Cate lamented that the tide of #MeToo has been turned in Hollywood, where she has been outspoken about gender equality.

“It got killed very quickly, which I think is interesting,” said Blanchett, adding, “There are a lot of people with platforms who are able to speak up with relative safety and say this has happened to me. And the so-called average woman on the street, person on the street, is saying MeToo. Why does that get shut down?”

The actor added that the situation regarding gender equality and women's safety on American film sets remains the same. “I’m still on film sets, and I do the headcount every day. There are 10 women, and there are 75 men every morning,” she said, “I love men, but what happens is the jokes become the same. You just have to brace yourself slightly, and I’m used to that, but it just gets boring for everybody when you walk into a homogeneous workplace.”

Cate Blanchett's 2018 protest at Cannes

 
#metoo movement cate blanchett cannes film festival hollywood
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Cate Blanchett laments that #MeToo movement 'got killed very quickly' in Hollywood: ‘I’m still on film sets and….’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.