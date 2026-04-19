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Charlize Theron recalls the night her mom killed her dad as he went on shooting spree: 'He was going to kill us'

Charlize Theron's father was shot and killed by her mother in 1991, in what was later found to be an act of self-defence.

Apr 19, 2026 10:13 am IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
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Actor Charlize Theron has established herself as one of the most vocal advocates of laws against domestic violence worldwide. In a recent interview, the Oscar winner revealed it was due to the instability and violence she saw in her own house growing up. Charlize revealed that things got to a point where her own father tried to kill her, leading her mother to intervene and fatally shoot him in self-defence.

Charlize Theron recalls her father's alcoholism

Charlize Theron and her mother moved out of South Africa months after the incident.

In an interview with The New York Times, Charlize spoke about seeing violence around her growing up in South Africa. She described her father’s battles with alcoholism. “He was a full-blown functioning drunk, but he had moments where he would go missing; we wouldn’t know where he was, and he would usually return in a state that was pretty severe. It would get messy and loud, and my mom’s not a wallflower either. She wasn’t just sitting and taking it. She made it known that she wasn’t happy about his lifestyle. So it really caused a lot of verbal abuse. Personally, for me, the worst thing was they would ice each other. There would be a big fight, and then they wouldn’t talk for three weeks. I didn’t have siblings, and that house just went silent.”

The shooting was legally adjudged to have been self-defence, and Charlize’s mother faced no charges. The actor moved out of South Africa the following year, first to begin a modelling career in Europe, before making her way to Hollywood in 1994. She got her breakthrough with the 1997 release, The Devil’s Advocate, which also starred Al Pacino and Keanu Reeves. For her portrayal of serial killer Aileen Wuornos in the 2003 release Monster, Charlize won the Oscar for Best Actress. She is currently awaiting the release of Christopher Nola’s The Odyssey.

 
charlize theron oscar winner domestic violence hollywood
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Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Charlize Theron recalls the night her mom killed her dad as he went on shooting spree: 'He was going to kill us'
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