Charlize Theron shuts down speculations of ‘facelift’ and plastic surgery

Charlize Theron has shut down speculations about herself of getting facelift and plastic surgery. Theron highlighted that she is embracing aging gracefully and is happy that her face is changing.

In an interview with Allure on Friday, the Hollywood star called out people who spread and believe such rumours about her.

“People think I had a facelift,” said Theron.

“They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, ‘Bitch, I’m just aging! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens,'” she explained.

“My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging,” she added.

Theron further weighed in on the concept which says that men age better than women. “I despise that concept and I want to fight against it,” she said.

“But I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey,” said Theron.

"The Italian Job" actress further shared that in her remaining acting career, she won't be willing to undergo a physical transformation for any film.

“I will never, ever do a movie again and say, ‘Yeah, I’ll gain 40 pounds.’ I will never do it again because you can’t take it off,” she explained.

“When I was 27, I did ‘Monster.’ I lost 30 pounds, like, overnight. I missed three meals and I was back to my normal weight,” recalled Theron.

However, she was not lose able to lose weight quickly when she gained the same at the age of 43 for her role in 2018 film “Tully.”

“I called my doctor and I said, ‘I think I’m dying because I cannot lose this weight.’ And he was like, ‘You’re over 40. Calm down. Your metabolism is not what it was.’ Nobody wants to hear that,” explained Theron.