Watch: Drake's lightning quick reflexes to stop ‘book projectile’ thrown at him during concert

Canadian rapper Drake avoided being hit by a book launched at him by someone in the crowd, during a recent concert. A video shows Drake displaying his lighting quick reflexes as he grabs the 'book projectile' thrown by a fan at him. Screenshot of the video from Drake's concert(X (Formerly Twitter))

After grabbing the book out of air, Drake is heard telling the fan "You lucky, I'm quick". He then flings the book on the stage floor in an animated manner. The video has gone viral on social media.

"X"(formerly Twitter) users reacted to the video and lauded Drake's ultra quick response. Some users also criticised the fan's irresponsible behaviour.

"Nice reflexes," posted one user.

"Why pay money to see him and throw things at him that would hurt him? You like the guy or not?," tweeted another person.

"He should switch and start keeping for inter Miami," joked a third user.

"Bro. Fans gotta stop doing this. It's not cool," posted a fourth user.

Fans' misbehaviour with singers and celebrities in recent times

Recently, there has been a spurt in incidents where fans have misbehaved, tried to harm and hurled various objects at celebrities and singers.

In June, Bebe Rexha got hit near her eye when a fan threw a phone targeted at her, during the singer's concert at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City. She had to end the concert early and later received three stitches for her injury. Days later, she was seen wearing an eye shield while performing at a concert.

Singer Ava Max was slapped by a fan during her concert in Los Angeles in June. After the shocking incident, Max had tweeted: "He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again (angry face emoticons) thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!! (red heart emoticon)"